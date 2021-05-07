Plus, he might feature your Twitter or Facebook account in his new production like 'Searching' or 'Profile.'

Are you a fan of director Timur Bekmambetov? Did you like Searching starring John Cho and Debra Messing where the entire action was set on the desktop and are you waiting to see his new Screenlife thriller Profile opening in theaters on May 14th? Have you ever wondered how those Screenlifes movies are made at all? If you answered yes to these questions, I have some amazing news to share.

We’re partnering up with Bekmambetov's production banner Bazelevs to give away an all-expenses paid trip to the set of an upcoming Bekmambetov's Screenlife production for you and a guest! In addition, you might be featured in his new movie as an extra. Since it's a Screenlife universe we're talking about and everything plays out on the screen - technically it's not you, but your social media profile that might appear in the movie. Imagine it could be you posting a comment on a Facebook page of one of the characters of a horror film Unfriended, or is it you sending over a message to a John Cho character desperately browsing social media for the trace of his disappeared daughter in Searching or even helping a journalist to catfish an ISIS terrorist in an upcoming Profile movie? If you're a true Screenlife fan, this is your chance to become a part of the Screenlife universe.

The plan is for this set visit to occur in the fall or winter of 2021 and it will be somewhere in the USA. The trip includes roundtrip air-fair, $125 per day for food, and 3-night accommodation (winner and guest to share accommodation). You’ll also get rides to and from your home airport and destination airport (via Lyft, Uber, or cab) plus transportation to set. The guest will need to travel to and from the airport with the winner.

If you’ve ever wanted to visit a movie set this is an amazing opportunity.

As you might expect, there are some legal requirements. To win this contest you must be:

At least 18 years of age.

Live in the continental US.

A US Citizen.

Be willing to take a COVID test before arriving on set and possibly again on set.

Winner must also have a passport in case the set visit moves to a location outside the USA.

If you’d like to enter the contest, please email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to Visit an Upcoming Bekmambetov Production.” You need to include your name, address, and phone number in the body of the email. We’ll be accepting emails until Friday, May 14th at noon ET and we’ll contact the person that won soon after.

Note: when the winner is contacted they will have to provide proof of having a passport and that they live in the United States. If the winner cannot provide proof of contest requirements within twenty-four hours they forfeit their contest entry and the next person selected will be the contest winner. There is no purchase necessary and the winner will be selected using a random number generator based on the number of entries. Any questions please email.

A huge thank you to Timur Bekmambetov for partnering up with us for this amazing giveaway. Whoever wins this is going to have an amazing time.

Finally, if you haven’t seen the trailer to Bekmambetov’s Profile, check it out below. The film follows an undercover British journalist in her quest to bait and expose a terrorist recruiter through social media, while trying not to be sucked in by her recruiter and lured into becoming a militant extremist herself. The thriller plays out entirely on a computer screen in the Screenlife format, pioneered by Bekmambetov.

