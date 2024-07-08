The Big Picture Emily in Paris star Lucas Bravo's new movie, Freedom, directed by Mélanie Laurent, has set a release date on Prime Video.

Inspired by French gangster Bruno Sulak's true story, the film explores his daring heists and cat-and-mouse chase with the police.

Bravo's performance has been praised as "top-notch" in his leading role, with Laurent's direction promising a unique, high-quality production.

In an exclusive revealed by Variety, Emily in Paris star Lucas Bravo's next movie has been officially given a release date as well as a first-look picture from Prime Video. The film is titled Freedom and is helmed by Mélanie Laurent, the Paris-born actress and filmmaker famed for her work on the likes of Inglourious Bastards, Now You See Me, and Beginners. The movie is a property of Prime Video, with the romantic heist set to debut on the platform on November 1, 2024, worldwide. This isn't the first time Laurent will have worked with Prime Video, with the streamer hosting The Mad Women’s Ball, which first debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2019.

Set between the late 1970s and early 1980s, the movie is inspired by the true story of French gangster Bruno Sulak who will be portrayed by Bravo. A charming criminal with a penchant for the ambitious, Sulak is famed for never using a firearm once, despite his many daring heists, with the movie also set to detail his run from the law and the cat-and-mouse chase between him and police commissioner George Moréas. Love is also promised in the project, with newcomer Léa Luce Busato portraying Annie, the other half of a whirlwind romance.

Lucas Bravo's Impressive Ability Will be on Full Display in Freedom

Image via Prime Video

As any fan of Emily in Paris can attest, Bravo's acting talent is superb, with the French performer and model not just a chiseled jawline and romantic prospect. Bravo's dedication to detail makes him the perfect man to lead this intricate story, with an ability to blend the bombastic and delicate crucial to this wild true story. Speaking via Variety, the head of French originals at Amazon Studios, Thomas Dubois, spoke of Bravo's impressive lead performance, highlighting "the topnotch performance of Bravo, who delivers his first performance in a leading role."

Dubois went on to gush about both the story and the woman behind its retelling, saying, "Melanie Laurent was the first director to make a French language film for Prime Video in France, ‘The Mad Women’s Ball,’ and we were so proud to have kicked off our original productions with that film which also won an International Emmy Award for its star Lou de Laage. It set the tone for the type of quality productions that we want to do at Prime Video, and we were equally seduced by her idea to make a film about Sulak because it’s not an ordinary gangster story, it’s about a man who will go all the way to defend his freedom."

Emily in Paris star Lucas Bravo's next movie, Freedom, will officially launch on Prime Video on November 1, 2024. All of Bravo's episodes of Emily in Paris are available right now on Netflix.

