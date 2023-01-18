A trailer for the drama Freedom's Path was exclusively unveiled today by Deadline, and it teases the upcoming Civil War film. The latest from writer-director Brett Smith follows a Union soldier who flees from battle only to receive an unexpected rescue from a free Black man and his friends. They take the risk of bringing the soldier back to their adopted home where he soon discovers that they are a part of the Underground Railroad helping other slaves find freedom. The trailer sees the soldier William (Gerran Howell) finding courage from the people around him who are desperately fighting for their futures.

At the beginning of the theatrical trailer, William is looked down upon by his savior Kitch (RJ Cyler) for his cowardice as the rescue led to the deaths of several of Kitch's friends. The contrast between the two men is immediately apparent as Kitch found the courage to run from his plantation and continues to fight for others while William ran from the battlefield and abandoned the fight altogether. William is given a second chance to become a fighter like Kitch, however, when a slave runner discovers their camp and conspires to burn the Underground Railroad to ash. With the help of Kitch and those around him, William is set up on a path of self-discovery to find his courage and cause to return to the fight.

Aside from Howell (1917) and Cyler (The Harder They Fall), Freedom's Path boasts a strong cast that also features Trainspotting's Ewen Bremner as the slave catcher conspiring to destroy the Railroad. Carol Sutton, Afemo Omilami, Harrison Gilbertson, Thomas Jefferson Byrd, and Steven Swadling round out the cast.

Freedom's Path Will Aid a Good Cause With Its Theatrical Release

Freedom's Path marks Smith's debut feature, though it shares a name with his 2015 short film which follows a former slave reliving the horrific moments of his life to demonstrate to his friend the true face of slavery. Thanks to a stellar festival run last year that saw him pull in multiple awards, Smith caught the attention of Allen Media Group and Byron Allen who teamed with him to promote the film through the free streaming platform HBCU GO. As part of a Black History Month community initiative for Historically Black Colleges and Universities called HBCU GO Give 365, a portion of the film's ticket sales will go to HBCUs with a focus on the arts. Xenon Pictures helped distribute the film to over 200 AMC and Regal Cinemas for release.

"We’re proud to support the movie Freedom’s Path by engaging the HBCU community to join this important conversation," Allen said in an official statement. "Our partnership with the film, and the launch of HBCU GO Give 365 aligns with Allen Media Group’s commitment to education as a path to economic inclusion."

Freedom's Path releases in theaters on February 3. Check out the trailer below.