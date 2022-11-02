Following the abundance of horror offerings this Halloween season, which provided everyone with nothing but serious thrills and chills, Freeform returns with its annual Christmas programming telecast, giving everyone a 25-day yuletide marathon starting December 1. Called the 25 Days of Christmas, the cable channel will air some classic holiday specials for 25 days, including fan favorites like Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, A Christmas Carol, and The Santa Clause, among other Christmas-themed films.

Of course, Christmas would not be complete without the presence of the ever-bratty and clever Kevin McCallister, so Freeform included all two Macaulay Culkin-starring Home Alone films, such as the original in 1990 and the sequel in 1991, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. Some beloved classics round off the Christmas program, including Miracle on 34th Street, Frosty the Snowman, and The Nightmare Before Christmas, as well as Disney-produced favorites such as Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas and its sequel, Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas.

Similar to the previous years, Freeform will still include films outside the holiday theme but still give the same Christmas feel somehow, including The Simpsons, Family Guy, The Preacher’s Wife, all four Toy Story films, and Disney's sought-after animated film, Frozen. Furthermore, starting November 21, fans of the Christmas season can watch Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas Past, an all-new channel on ABC.com and the ABC app.

Freeform has a distinctive style of coming-of-age programming, but for the holiday season, the channel is giving in to more movies and shows that have a nostalgic holiday ambiance to them, with the American animated sitcom, The Simpsons, serving as the program's kick-starter. Shows that will start the Christmas countdown include Home Alone, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman, The Santa Clause 1–3, and will end with the all-time fan favorite, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

Since 1996, 25 Days of Christmas has been providing festive 25-day Christmas programming for the fans of all things Christmas. Before landing its Christmas programming in Freeform in 2016, 25 Days of Christmas started airing a month-long Christmas offering on The Family Channel from 1996 until 1997 and has switched channels from Fox Family and ABC Family.

Don't miss holiday favorites this yuletide season with Frosty, Grinch, Buzz and Woody, and Santa. You can also check out the list of shows airing during the 25 Days of Christmas festivity here. You can watch the fun trailer below.