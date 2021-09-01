The days are getting longer, and that can only mean one thing: Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween is almost upon us. The channel has just released its annual month-long schedule of classic Halloween movies, sure to bring the thrills and the chills.

Along with fan favorites like Hocus Pocus and countless "Treehouse of Horror" episodes of The Simpsons, Freeform has added a handful of new films to their rotation this year. These range from the obvious new Halloween classics like 2018's Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween and The House with a Clock in Its Walls, to more unexpected genre fare like Cowboys & Aliens and Men in Black II. They've also patched some how-did-they-miss-it holes with 2011's Fright Night and films from the Jaws franchise.

In addition to the month-long programming, Freeform is kicking off October with a five-night long live event at L.A.'s Heritage Square Museum. Called “Freeform’s Halloween Road,” the event is described as an immersive outdoor walkthrough, designed to transport you into the worlds of some of your favorite Halloween films, including The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Addams Family, Hocus Pocus, and Ghostbusters. Tickets are on sale now, and are available here.

Whether you can attend the live event or not, Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween is sure to get you in the spooky spirit of the season. Whether you're gathering your friends for a killer group costume, or just curling up with a pillowcase full of candy, these films never disappoint. This is Halloween, after all.

Check out the full Freeform 2021 Halloween schedule below.

Friday, Oct. 1

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

Saturday, Oct. 2

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Goonies”

9:35 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”

12:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

2:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)

4:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”

6:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters, Inc.” (Disney and Pixar)

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters University” (Disney and Pixar)

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

Sunday, Oct. 3

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

8:40 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

11:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Matilda”

1:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

2:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

4:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

6:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Maleficent”

8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” – Freeform Premiere

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Craft” (1996)

Monday, Oct. 4

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic”

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Goonies”

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Matilda”

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Craft” (1996)

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Fright Night” (2011) – Freeform Premiere

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

Tuesday, Oct. 5

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Matilda”

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Shrek”

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Shrek 2”

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Shrek Forever After”

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

Wednesday, Oct. 6

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Shrek”

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Shrek 2”

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Shrek Forever After”

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

Thursday, Oct. 7

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown”

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters II”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Jaws 3” – Freeform Premiere

Friday, Oct. 8

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Family Guy” Halloween Programming

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Frankenweenie” (2012)

Saturday, Oct. 9

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Turbo” (2013)

9:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Shrek”

11:15 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Shrek 2”

1:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Shrek Forever After”

3:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 2”

5:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”

7:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

9:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)

11:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”

Sunday, Oct. 10

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Shrek”

9:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Shrek 2”

11:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Shrek Forever After”

1:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 2”

3:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”

5:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

7:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)

9:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”

11:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

Monday, Oct. 11

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Jaws” – Freeform Premiere

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Jaws 2” – Freeform Premiere

5:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Alien”

7:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Aliens”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

Tuesday, Oct. 12

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic”

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Mrs. Doubtfire”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

Wednesday, Oct. 13

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown”

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Mrs. Doubtfire”

8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

Thursday, Oct. 14

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hook”

6:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Matilda”

8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

Friday, Oct. 15

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Matilda”

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Family Guy” Halloween Programming

Saturday, Oct. 16

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

9:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters II”

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Mrs. Doubtfire”

3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Men in Black” (1997)

5:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Men in Black II” – Freeform Premiere

7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Maleficent”

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The House with a Clock in Its Walls” – Freeform Premiere

Sunday, Oct. 17

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Middle” Halloween Episode

7:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Mrs. Doubtfire”

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Men in Black” (1997)

12:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Men in Black II”

2:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The House with a Clock in Its Walls”

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

7:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 2”

9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”

11:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Toy Story of TERROR!” (Disney and Pixar)

12:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

Monday, Oct. 18

2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Toy Story of TERROR!” (Disney and Pixar)

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 2”

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

Tuesday, Oct. 19

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides”

3:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “X-Men: First Class”

6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Men in Black” (1997)

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Men in Black II”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

Wednesday, Oct. 20

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “X-Men: First Class”

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Cowboys & Aliens” – Freeform Premiere

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Men in Black” (1997)

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Men in Black II”

8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

Thursday, Oct. 21

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Craft” (1996)

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Huntsman: Winter’s War” – Freeform Premiere

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Maleficent”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Mirror Mirror”

Friday, Oct. 22

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Craft” (1996)

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Family Guy” Halloween Programming

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”

Saturday, Oct. 23

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”

9:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

11:50 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Shrek”

1:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Shrek 2”

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown”

6:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

8:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (2016)

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Fright Night” (2011)

Sunday, Oct. 24

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

9:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Shrek”

11:40 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Shrek 2”

1:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown”

3:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

5:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (2016)

8:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

10:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Mrs. Doubtfire”

Monday, Oct. 25

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic”

2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Goonies”

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Scared Shrekless”

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Shrek”

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Shrek 2”

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Shrek Forever After”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

Tuesday, Oct. 26

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Goonies”

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Scared Shrekless”

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Shrek”

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Shrek 2”

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Shrek Forever After”

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Maleficent”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

Wednesday, Oct. 27

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Matilda”

8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

Thursday, Oct. 28

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Matilda”

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Craft” (1996)

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Frankenweenie” (2012)

Friday, Oct. 29

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Men in Black” (1997)

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Family Guy” Halloween Programming

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Men in Black II”

Saturday, Oct. 30

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic”

8:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Men in Black” (1997)

12:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Men in Black II”

2:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps” (2015)

5:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween” – Freeform Premiere

7:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Mrs. Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” – Freeform Premiere

Sunday, Oct. 31

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Mrs. Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”

10:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps”

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”

2:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

4:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Maleficent”

9:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

All programming is subject to change.

