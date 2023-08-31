The Big Picture Freeform has released the lineup for its annual 31 Nights of Halloween event, featuring familiar titles like The Nightmare Before Christmas and Hocus Pocus.

The schedule includes a mix of spooky classics and unexpected choices like Spider-Man, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, and The Addams Family.

The event also celebrates anniversaries, such as Disney's centennial anniversary and the 30th anniversary of The Nightmare Before Christmas.

The spooky season is upon us once again, and Freeform is ready to get into the Halloween spirit. Today, the network released the lineup for its annual 31 Nights of Halloween event. This year's movies include plenty of familiar titles and spooky classics — from Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas and Hocus Pocus, to network premieres like Encanto, plenty of double features, and more. Per usual, the event begins on October 1 and runs through Halloween on October 31.

The schedule is brimming with other must-watch Halloween features, kicked off with The Nightmare Before Christmas and Hocus Pocus. Disney Channel Original Movie fans will be well-fed, with a Halloweentown double feature set to air on October 10 with a marathon on October 22. Twitches and Twitches Too will air on October 15. Additionally, musical features Zombies and Zombies 2 will make their Freeform premiere on October 7.

Freeform will also celebrate a couple anniversaries during October with a Monsters, Inc. double feature on October 16, Disney's official centennial anniversary. The airing joins the ongoing celebration of the milestone, formally named Disney100. Throughout the year, Disney has held special events, released new merchandise, and is re-running Disney and Pixar films in theaters. The Nightmare Before Christmas also pops up again on October 29 to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

Freeform Has Some Other Surprises in the Lineup

Along with typical spooky season movies, Freeform has included a handful of other features you might not typically associate with Halloween. On October 17, the network will air a back-to-back presentation of Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man 3. The Amazing Spider-Man makes an appearance, too, with a double feature on October 27. While they don't really scream Halloween, Spider-Man does wear a costume. Encanto, which can have its spooky moments, will make its Freeform debut on October 22.

The event also includes some other notable variety, with movies such as Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Cruella, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, and The Addams Family (1991). Cult classics such as Little Shop of Horrors and The Craft are included in the lineup, along with other movies like Hotel Transylvania and Summer Vacation. Freeform will also air a "Treehouse of Horror" marathon for The Simpsons and bring back Pop 'N Knowledge editions for Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Check out the full line-up below: