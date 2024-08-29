As August quickly comes to a close, horror fans are already planning their various scary movie marathons. Half the fun of the Halloween season is turning on the TV to see what one of our favorite haunting movies or shows is being played on a given day. For years, one of the best places to consume the genre has been Disney’s Freeform channel. Now, ahead of the bumps in the night, Freeform has unveiled their terrifying “31 Nights of Halloween” lineup for 2024.

Disney will get the monster mash started on Tuesday, October 1st with some of their own classic franchises, like Halloweentown, The Haunted Mansion (2003), Hocus Pocus and Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas alongside Beetlejuice. Throughout the entire month, the channel will be terrorized by a great mix of more adult nightmares like Arachnophobia and family-friendly romps like Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Casper (1993). Other highlights for the month include the world television premiere of Hocus Pocus 2, previously a Disney+ exclusive, on Sunday, October 6th, Little Shop of Horrors (1986), Edward Scissorhands, Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween and the world television premiere of Haunted Mansion (2023) on Saturday, October 5. There will also be certain horror marathons to look forward to like an all-day showing of the Disney+ Goosebumps series (Season 1) on October 25th and a gothic stroll down Tim Burton’s filmography with Dumbo (2019), Frankenweenie (2012), Dark Shadows (2012), Nightmare Before Christmas, Beetlejuice and Edward Scissorhands on Sunday, October 13th. There's a major emphasis on Burton this year, most likely due to the release of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice next month.

Disney’s Heroes and Monsters Have Come To Scare You Too

Close

However, this month-long event isn't just covering horror and Halloween-themed frights. In the spirit of the holiday, it's a chance for Disney to play some of the most beloved films as well. This includes both Monsters Inc. adventures, The Incredibles and Incredibles 2, Cruella, Encanto, the first four Pirates of the Caribbean high-seas outings, Toy Story of Terror!, The Black Cauldron and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. There are also oddities, like Eli Roth’s underrated A House With a Clock in its Wall, Muppets from Space, Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Despicable Me franchise, Mrs. Doubtfire and the Aladdin live-action remake. There's something for every type of Halloween viewer, no matter what your horror tolerance level is.

Where Can You Stream Disney’s Halloween Catalog?

Most of our favorite family-friendly genre classics like the Halloweentown, Hocus Pocus, and The Nightmare Before Christmas franchises are currently making us scream on Disney+. However, it's always more enjoyable stumbling onto your favorite genre film or show on TV. That’s half the fun of events like Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween. While Disney fans anxiously wait for the festivities to begin, you can view Freeform's full October schedule below.