It’s officially September which means that horror fans can finally start celebrating Halloween publicly. One of the most exciting parts of this haunting season is seeing all the networks and streamers release their Halloween schedules. This includes the popular channel Freeform whose 2022 schedule has just risen from the dead.

Like every year their schedule, which begins on Saturday, October 1, is a great blend of hard-R horror movies and spooky family affairs. In terms of traditional horror movies, Freeform will have network premieres of Jordan Peele’s Get Out, Halloween (2018), and A Quiet Place on October 9. Happy Death Day and its sequel Happy Death Day 2U are also premiering on October 10. On the more family-friendly side of things you have Hocus Pocus, both Angelina Jolie starring Maleficent films, the first three Ghostbusters films, the first two Halloweentown films, and Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas all playing multiple times throughout the month.

Other notable animated terrors on Freeform’s schedule include Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride on October 13 and the first two Hotel Transylvania films playing throughout the month. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon and Family Guy: Halloween Episodes will be shown throughout October as well. The last films worth mentioning on this killer schedule are the Freeform premiere of Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992) on October 3 and Beetlejuice, a network regular, being shown multiple times in October.

RELATED: Shudder’s 61 Days of Halloween Lineup Includes 'V/H/S 99,' Dario Argento’s 'Dark Glasses,' and More

Halloween is one of those rare holidays that both adults and kids can enjoy because it perfectly caters to a scary genre that can take many terrifying forms. Freeform’s 2022 schedule is proof of that. There’s a wide variety of great horror content here for any type of spooky movie fan to enjoy. Whether it’s the blood-soaked Halloween reboot or a genre-bending classic like the original Ghostbusters, this network has every type of fan covered in a cauldron of delicious horror delight. While Freeform is owned by Disney, it's great to see modern gems like Get Out and A Quiet Place alongside family classics like Hocus Pocus and Halloweentown. A lot of newer fans will be introduced to some of these films for the first time. That should bring a devilish smile to any longtime genre fan’s face.

Halloween 2022 looks to be another amazingly frightening season thanks to networks like Freeform. Looking at this ghoulish list will make you both nostalgic for the horrors of the past and remind you that the modern genre is thriving – the horror genre is arguably the strongest it’s ever been. To mentally prepare for the eerie festivities, you can view Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween full schedule on their website.