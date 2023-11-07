The Big Picture Foodie fans rejoice! Chrissy Teigen and David Chang are teaming up for a new series, exploring must-try restaurants in LA.

The show aims to uncover hidden culinary treasures and shine a spotlight on the best-kept secrets of the restaurant scene in Los Angeles.

With their expertise and celebrity guests like John Legend and Kumail Nanjiani, this entertaining and informative series is not to be missed. Premiering January 24th on Freeform.

Foodie fans, get excited! Freeform has a new food-focused series starring Chrissy Teigan and David Chang. Chrissy & David Dine out follows Chrissy and David as they check out and eat at special restaurants across the city of Los Angeles. The series is described as:

“Chrissy Teigen and David Chang are cracking the restaurant scene wide open alongside Joel Kim Booster with the new series. They will take viewers to must-try restaurants in Los Angeles that are unexpected and, at times, off the beaten path. While David gets his hands dirty in the back of house with the restaurant’s chef, Chrissy and Joel will hold court in the front of house, hosting an always loose, unexpected and entertaining dinner party with undeniably delicious food and great conversation.”

The show takes an in-depth look at the hidden delicious treasures that the City of Angels has to offer, bringing new opportunities for eaters and the owners of the restaurants themselves. The series goal is to shine a light on the unseen places that are currently the best-kept secrets in LA.

'Chrissy & Dave Dine Out' Will Feature Food Expertise and Celebrity Guests

Image via NBCUniversal

Chrissy Teigen is known for a lot of things, but she is primarily known for being a best-selling cookbook author. David Chang is both a restauranteur, chef, author, and TV personality known for his very popular restaurant Momofuku. Chrissy and David have a lot of food knowledge and expertise, meaning that the series won’t just be entertaining but informative as well. Additionally, because the series is in Los Angeles, there will be several celebrity guests who will stop in to join the fun. According to Freeform,

“Celebrity guests handpicked by Chrissy, David, and Joel will bring laughs and unfiltered conversations, where no topic is off limits. Later episodes will feature guests such as John Legend, Kumail Nanjiani, Regina Hall, Simu Liu and more.”

The series is the second collaboration from Chrissy and David, and it’s exciting to know that this new project has found a home on Freeform and Hulu. Chrissy & Dave Dine Out has a lot of promise, as it is a fun concept that will hopefully work well enough to travel beyond Los Angeles.

Chrissy & Dave Dine Out will premiere on January 24th at 10:00 PM EST, and will be available to stream on Hulu the following day.