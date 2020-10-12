It’s October 12! The Perfect Time for Freeform’s Christmas Programming Schedule!

The air’s a little chillier, the leaves have started changing, and everyone’s decorations are getting nice and spooky. You know what that means, right? It’s time… to start thinking about Christmas!

Freeform just announced their month-long block of Christmas movies they’ll be airing all throughout the month of November (aka Christmas: Origins). We’ve got bonafide classics like Home Alone, Disney-blessed “seasonal gifts” like Frozen, and, um, The Hunger Games franchise. What do you think Peeta got Katniss for Christmas? A new bow? I’ll take my answer off the air.

Check out Freeform’s full “Kickoff to Christmas” programming block, beginning on November 1, below. And for some more, um, “seasonally appropriate” programming, here’s our favorite Halloween movies of all time.

Sunday, Nov. 1

7:30 a.m. – “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

10:05 a.m. – “Jingle All the Way 2”

12:05 p.m. – “Deck the Halls” (2006)

2:10 p.m. – “The Game Plan”

4:50 p.m. – “Matilda”

6:55 p.m. – “Frozen” (Disney Animated)

9:25 p.m. – “Coco” (Disney-Pixar)

11:55 p.m. – “Christmas with the Kranks”

Monday, Nov. 2

12:00 p.m. – “Christmas with the Kranks”

2:05 p.m. – “Matilda”

4:10 p.m. – “The Hunger Games”

7:25 p.m. – “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”

Tuesday, Nov. 3

11:00 a.m. – “The Hunger Games”

2:00 p.m. – “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”

5:30 p.m. – “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1”

8:00 p.m. – “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2”

12:00 a.m. – “Stealing Christmas”

Wednesday, Nov. 4

10:30 a.m. – “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1”

1:00 p.m. – “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2”

4:00 p.m. – “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” (2010)

6:30 p.m. – “Frozen” (Disney Animated)

9:00 p.m. – “Shrek”

12:00 a.m. – “Jingle All the Way 2”

Thursday, Nov. 5

10:30 a.m. – “The Simpsons”

5:00 p.m. – “Shrek”

7:00 p.m. – “Hercules” (Disney Animated)

9:00 p.m. – “Inside Out” (Disney-Pixar)

12:00 a.m. – “Early Man”

Friday, Nov. 6

10:30 a.m. – “Boxtrolls”

12:30 p.m. – “Alvin and the Chipmunks” (2007)

2:30 p.m. – “Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel”

4:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”

6:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

9:00 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

12:00 a.m. – “The Simpsons”

Saturday, Nov. 7

7:00 a.m. – “Boxtrolls”

9:00 a.m. – “Alvin and the Chipmunks” (2007)

11:00 a.m. – “Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel”

1:05 p.m. – “Prancer Returns”

3:10 p.m. – “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs”

5:15 p.m. – “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2” – Freeform Premiere

7:20 p.m. – “Minions” – Freeform Premiere

9:25 p.m. – “Despicable Me 3” – Freeform Premiere

11:30 p.m. – “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)

Sunday, Nov. 8

7:00 a.m. – “The Mistle-tones”

9:00 a.m. – “Prancer Returns”

11:00 a.m. – “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs”

1:05 p.m. – “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2”

3:10 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

4:50 p.m. – “Minions”

6:55 p.m. – “Despicable Me 3”

9:00 p.m. – “Zootopia” (Disney Animated)

11:30 p.m. – “A Wrinkle in Time” (2018) – Freeform Premiere

Monday, Nov. 9

12:00 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

2:00 p.m. – “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” (2010)

4:30 p.m. – “Alice in Wonderland” (2010) (Live Action)

7:00 p.m. – “Tarzan” (Disney Animated)

9:00 p.m. – “Shrek”

12:00 a.m. – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

Tuesday, Nov. 10

11:30 a.m. – “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial”

2:05 p.m. – “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” (1996) (Disney Animated)

4:10 p.m. – “Chicken Little” (Disney Animated)

6:15 p.m. – “Shrek”

8:20 p.m. – “Wonder”

12:00 a.m. – “A Cinderella Story”

Wednesday, Nov. 11

10:30 a.m. – “The Preacher’s Wife”

1:00 p.m. – “Wonder”

3:30 p.m. – “A Cinderella Story”

5:30 p.m. – “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement”

8:00 p.m. – “The Simpsons”

12:00 a.m. – “A Cinderella Story: If the Shoe Fits”

Thursday, Nov. 12

1:30 p.m. – “Deck the Halls” (2006)

3:30 p.m. –“Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2”

5:30 p.m. – “Mary Poppins” (1964)

8:30 p.m. – “Christopher Robin” (2018) – Freeform Premiere

12:00 a.m. – “Turkey Drop”

Friday, Nov. 13

1:30 p.m. – “Cloudy with A Chance of Meatballs 2”

3:30 p.m. – “The Goonies”

6:00 p.m. – “The Parent Trap” (1998)

9:00 p.m. – “The Secret Life of Pets” – Freeform Premiere

12:00 a.m. – “The Simpsons”

Saturday, Nov. 14

7:00 a.m. – “The Goonies”

9:35 a.m. – “The Simpsons”

12:35 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol” (2009)

2:40 p.m. – “Lilo & Stitch” (Disney Animated)

4:40 p.m. – “The Secret Life of Pets”

6:45 p.m. – “Home Alone”

9:15 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

11:55 p.m. – “The Perfect Holiday”

Sunday, Nov. 15

7:00 a.m. – “Deck the Halls” (2006)

9:05 a.m. – “Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve”

11:10 a.m. – “The Perfect Holiday”

1:15 p.m. – “The Hunger Games”

4:30 p.m. – “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”

8:05 p.m. – “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1”

10:45 p.m. – “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2”

Monday, Nov. 16

11:30 a.m. – “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”

3:00 p.m. – “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1”

5:30 p.m. – “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2”

8:30 p.m. – “Pitch Perfect”

12:00 a.m. – “The Mistle-tones”

Tuesday, Nov. 17

10:30 a.m. – “Holiday in Handcuffs”

12:30 p.m. – “The Preacher’s Wife”

3:00 p.m. – “The Intern”

5:30 p.m. – “Pitch Perfect”

8:00 p.m. – “Love Actually”

12:00 a.m. – “The Perfect Holiday”

Wednesday, Nov. 18

11:30 a.m. – “The Perfect Holiday”

1:30 p.m. – “The Intern”

4:00 p.m. – “Love Actually”

7:00 p.m. – “Deck the Halls” (2006)

9:00 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol” (2009)

12:00 a.m. – “A Cinderella Story”

Thursday, Nov. 19

12:00 p.m. – “Turkey Drop”

2:00 p.m. – “A Cinderella Story”

4:00 p.m. – “The Princess Bride”

6:30 p.m. – “Matilda”

8:30 p.m. – “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)

12:00 a.m. – “It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie” – Freeform Premiere

Friday, Nov. 20

10:30 a.m. – “Prancer Returns”

12:35 p.m.—“Matilda”

2:40 p.m. – “Cloudy with A Chance of Meatballs”

4:45 p.m. – “Hercules” (Disney Animated)

6:50 p.m. – “Minions”

8:55 p.m. – “Despicable Me 3”

12:00 a.m. – “The Simpsons”

Saturday, Nov. 21

7:00 a.m. – “Prancer Returns”

9:10 a.m. – “Bon Voyage Charlie Brown”

10:45 a.m. – “The Simpsons”

12:15 p.m. – “Cloudy with A Chance of Meatballs”

2:20 p.m. – “Bolt” (Disney Animated)

4:30 p.m. – “Minions”

6:40 p.m. – “Despicable Me 3”

8:45 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

11:25 p.m. – “Shrek”

1:30 a.m. – “Scared Shrekless”

Sunday, Nov. 22

7:00 a.m. – “Bon Voyage Charlie Brown”

8:30 a.m. – “The Simpsons”

10:00 a.m. – “Alvin and the Chipmunks” (2007)

12:00 p.m. – “Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

2:00 p.m. – “Shrek”

4:05 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

6:45 p.m. – “Home Alone”

9:15 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

11:55 p.m. – “Black Nativity” – Freeform Premiere”

Monday, Nov. 23

11:00 a.m. – “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial”

1:40 p.m. – “The Princess Bride”

4:10 p.m. – “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement”

6:50 p.m. – “Inside Out” (Disney-Pixar)

8:55 p.m. – “The Secret Life of Pets”

12:00 a.m. – “The Simpsons”

Tuesday, Nov. 24

11:00 a.m. – “Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic”

12:00 p.m. – “Deck the Halls” (2006)

2:00 p.m. – “The Goonies”

4:30 p.m. – “The Game Plan”

7:00 p.m. – “The Secret Life of Pets”

9:00 p.m. – “Shrek”

12:00 a.m. – “Prancer Returns”

Wednesday, Nov. 25

10:30 a.m. – “Prancer Returns”

12:30 p.m. – “The Goonies”

3:00 p.m. – “Christmas with the Kranks”

5:00 p.m. – “Penguins of Madagascar” – Freeform Premiere

7:00 p.m. – “Shrek”

9:00 p.m. – “Tangled” (Disney Animated)

12:00 a.m. – “Turkey Drop”