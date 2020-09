Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween Schedule Reveals Exactly When to Get Spooky

The Freeform Halloween schedule is here! It’s become a bit of an annual tradition to enjoy the comfort of spooky movies on Freeform (and before that ABC Family) every night throughout the month of October, and so the arrival of the official 31 Nights of Halloween schedule is reason to celebrate.

The schedule is chock-full of Halloween favorites like Nightmare Before Christmas and Casper, and of course the Disney stalwart Hocus Pocus which is playing frequently throughout October. New additions to the lineup this year include Paul Feig‘s underrated Ghostbusters (2016), Hotel Transylvania 2, and Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation.

Check out the full Freeform Halloween schedule below.

Thursday, Oct. 1

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”

Friday, Oct. 2

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Goonies”

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

Saturday, Oct. 3

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins”

7:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Goonies”

10:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters II”

3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

7:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)

9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Craft”

Sunday, Oct. 4

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

9:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters II”

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”

2:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic”

3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)

7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”

9:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Sleepy Hollow” (1999)

Monday, Oct. 5

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Sleepy Hollow” (1999)

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters II”

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Boxtrolls”

Tuesday, Oct. 6

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters II”

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

Wednesday, Oct. 7

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic”

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Matilda”

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Jumanji” (1995)

Thursday, Oct. 8

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Matilda”

2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Jumanji” (1995)

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps” (2015)

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Warm Bodies”

Friday, Oct. 9

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Mummy” (1999)

2:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps” (2015)

4:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)

6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

Saturday, Oct. 10

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Mummy” (1999)

10:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Mummy Returns”

1:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

3:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

5:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

7:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 2” – Freeform Premiere

9:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” – Freeform Premiere

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

Sunday, Oct. 11

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Mummy Returns”

10:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

12:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

1:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

5:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 2”

7:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”

9:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Twitches”

11:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Twitches Too”

Monday, Oct. 12

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor” – Freeform Premiere

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown”

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge”

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Scared Shrekless”

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Shrek”

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Scorpion King” – Freeform Premiere

Tuesday, Oct. 13

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Goonies”

1:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Scared Shrekless”

2:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Shrek”

4:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)

6:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”

8:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

Wednesday, Oct. 14

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Boxtrolls”

Thursday, Oct. 15

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Scream 3”

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Jumanji” (1995)

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Scream”

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Scream 2”

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Craft”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Jumanji” (1995)

Friday, Oct. 16

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Craft”

2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Matilda”

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Toy Story of TERROR!” (Disney-Pixar)

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters, Inc.” (Disney-Pixar)

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters, University” (Disney-Pixar)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Toy Story of TERROR!” (Disney-Pixar)

12:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

Saturday, Oct. 17

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

8:55 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Matilda”

10:55 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

12:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters II”

5:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

7:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

9:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge”

Sunday, Oct. 18

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”

9:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Twitches”

1:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Twitches Too”

3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

7:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)

9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Gremlins”

Monday, Oct. 19

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Matilda”

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Gremlins”

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

5:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)

7:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”

9:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Matilda”

Tuesday, Oct. 20

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Sleepy Hollow” (1999)

5:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters II”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”

Wednesday, Oct. 21

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Sleepy Hollow” (1999)

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbuster II”

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

Thursday, Oct. 22

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

12:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Jumanji” (1995)

2:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Mummy” (1999)

5:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Mummy Returns”

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

Friday, Oct. 23

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Jumanji” (1995)

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Scream”

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Scream 2”

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Sleepy Hollow” (1999)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

Saturday, Oct. 24

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic”

8:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown”

10:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge”

12:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

2:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Sleepy Hollow” (1999)

4:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”

11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (2016) – Freeform Premiere

Sunday, Oct. 25

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Craft”

2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)

4:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”

6:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (2016)

9:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Craft”

Monday, Oct. 26

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Twitches”

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Twitches Too”

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 2”

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

Tuesday, Oct. 27

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Scared Shrekless”

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Jumanji” (1995)

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 2”

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”

8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

Wednesday, Oct. 28

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Jumanji” (1995)

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Matilda”

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters, Inc.” (Disney-Pixar)

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters University” (Disney-Pixar)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

Thursday, Oct. 29

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters II”

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Sleepy Hollow” (1999)

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

Friday, Oct. 30

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic”

12:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Sleepy Hollow” (1999)

2:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

4:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

Saturday, Oct. 31

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Twitches”

9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Twitches Too”

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown”

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge”

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)

7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”

9:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

Programming subject to change.