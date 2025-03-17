No one is going to sell you on the overall merits of the 1992 dystopian sci-fi film Freejack, starring the most unlikely trio of Emilio Estevez, Anthony Hopkins, and Mick Jagger. If they try, then they are selling you a bill of goods. But we can sell you on how this movie is one of the most bizarre confluences of three performers ever assembled. Estevez's trajectory was fluctuating after a decade-long run as a celebrated Brat Packer. He was trying to establish dramatic bona fides, only to find more success in the light-hearted The Mighty Ducks franchise. Anthony Hopkins was in a serious slump. He had already agreed to do Freejack before he, or any of us, knew how monumental Hannibal Lecter would become in The Silence of the Lambs. He had made a series of pretty bad pictures after The Elephant Man, and Freejack debuted almost a year to the day after Jonathan Demme's Oscar-winning psychological thriller.

Nevertheless, Hopkins was on an upward trajectory that would continue with Howard's End in 1993, and the rest is history. As for Jagger, it wasn't clear that he was even an actor when he showed up on the big screen to play the ruthless "bonejacking" mercenary Victor Vacendak, tasked with corralling the elusive "freejack" Alex Furlong (Estevez) for brain harvesting. He had starred in mostly concert movies as the iconic frontman of The Rolling Stones up to that point. Nevertheless, they all found themselves on director Geoff Murphy's set for a wild story of a pestilent future world.

What Is 'Freejack' About?