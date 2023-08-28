Shortly after causing all kinds of tropical mayhem in Vacation Friends 2, John Cena is back for an all-new action comedy spectacle with Freelance. Directed by Taken filmmaker Pierre Morel, Freelance will once again see John Cena explore comedy and action genres. The WWE wrestler turned feature film and television actor has already proven himself to be a master of balancing comedic characters who have more complexities under the hood, and that seems to be abundantly present in his next movie.

Freelance sees Cena star as a retired veteran living a mundane yet peaceful life. That peace gets upended when the combat veteran is tasked with being the personal bodyguard of a tenacious journalist (Alison Brie) while she conducts an interview with a clueless president (Juan Pablo Raba) in a war-torn country. Things take a turn when said war leads to the president becoming a significant target, leading Cena's reluctant hero to become their impromptu savior.

To learn more about this high-octane action adventure, its cast, trailer, release date, and more, here is everything we know about Freelance.

When Is Freelance Coming Out?

John Cena, Alison Brie, and Juan Pablo Raba will try to outrun guerrilla fighters when Freelance arrives exclusively in theaters on Friday, October 6, 2023.

Where Can You Watch Freelance?

The end of Freelance's main trailer confirms that the upcoming action comedy will be premiering exclusively in theaters on October 6, 2023. It's a weekend that will present stiff competition at the box office as awards season begins to ramp up. Other films scheduled to release that weekend include Foe - the Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal-starring sci-fi pick from Lion director Garth Davis, and the highly anticipated Killers of the Flower Moon the latest film from Academy Award winner Martin Scorsese, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. No announcement has been made regarding where and when Freelance will be available to stream online or rent/buy via VOD.

Does Freelance Have a Trailer?

Relativity Media released the first trailer for Freelance on Monday, August 21, which quickly introduces audiences to John Cena's latest action hero. The trailer begins with a series of point-of-view shots (presumably from Cena's Mason Pettits) in various military settings before cutting to Cena in his bedroom. Since his implied military service, Mason has lived a much quieter lifestyle as a lawyer, coming off the heels of a messy divorce from his ex-wife (Alice Eve). As quiet as his life is, it's also a mundane one, and a new employer (Christian Slater) offers the veteran the opportunity of a lifetime.

Though he's reluctant to take the job, Mason ultimately agrees to be the bodyguard of Claire Wellington, a reporter well-known for her journalistic integrity. Claire is conducting an interview for the dictator of a tropical country, one that is on the brink of a full-blown civil war. Eventually, Mason finds himself embroiled in that conflict, becoming forced to protect both the reporter and the dictator from those who wish them harm.

Who Stars in Freelance?

Before starring in Freelance, John Cena has become a huge movie star, especially when it comes to films and shows in the action and comedy genres. Before that, Cena was also an internationally revered WWE superstar, well-known for his larger-than-life bravado and attitude. Perhaps one of the best examples of Cena's comedic acting talent is his overly patriotic anti-hero from the DC Universe, with the character of Christopher Smith appearing as an antagonist in The Suicide Squad and a protagonist in Peacemaker.

Joining Cena in the female lead role is Alison Brie, best known for her television work in shows like Community and GLOW. The film's clueless dictator will be portrayed by Juan Pablo Raba, who played a more serious villainous force during his time on Narcos. Also in the mix of the cast are Star Trek: Into Darkness' Alice Eve, True Romance's Christian Slater, and Chevalier's Marton Csokas.

Other names on the cast list include Julianne Arrieta (The Independent), Molly McCann (Star Wars: Visions), Sebastian Eslava (Pepe Caceres), Daniel Toro (Emma Reyes La Huella de la Infancia), and Roberto Cano (Lala's Spa).

What Is Freelance About?

The official plot synopsis of Freelance reads as follows:

"An ex special forces operative stuck in a dead-end desk job (John Cena) reluctantly takes on a gig to provide private security for a washed-up journalist (Alison Brie) as she interviews a ruthless—but impeccably dressed—dictator (Juan Pablo Raba). When a military coup breaks out just as she's about to get the scoop of a lifetime, the unlikely trio must figure out how to survive the jungle, the assassins, and each other in order to make it out alive."

Who Is Making Freelance?

Freelance is in good hands with experienced action filmmaker Pierre Morel. Arguably the reason behind Liam Neeson's long career as an action star, Morel's biggest claim to fame is easily the iconic Taken. Other films of renown from the filmmaker include District B13, The Gunman, and Peppermint. Writing the film in their feature screenwriting debut is Jacob Lentz, who is credited with writing on over a thousand episodes of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Freelance is also being executively produced by Michael Arrieta (The Independent), Danny Chan (Barbarian), Court Coursey (Hypnotic), Marc Danon (Jade), Jaime Hernandez (The Wingwalker), Walter Josten (The Devil You Know), Lex Miron (The Independent), and David Robins (The Independent).

Elliot Leung (The Battle at Lake Changjin) will be composing Freelance's score while Geoff Zanelli (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales) will be providing the film's theme music. The rest of the crew consists of cinematographer Thierry Arbogast (The Fifth Element), editor Chris Tonick (Black Friday), production designer Eugenio Garcia (El General Naranjo), art director Diego Garcia (Somos Ecos), and costume designer Ana María Urrea (Memories of My Father).

What's Next for John Cena After Freelance?

Though it's a project that's been continually delayed thanks to various shakeups at DC Studios, Peacemaker Season 2 is still very much in development and is expected to be coming rather soon. If not, though, DC and video game fans will be able to see Cena return as the anti-hero as a guest character in Mortal Kombat 1. You can also find Cena starring in Vacation Friends 2, which is streaming now on Hulu. Cena's other upcoming projects include Argylle, Ricky Stanicky, Grand Death Lotto, Heads of State, and the live-action Looney Tunes movie Coyote vs. Acme.