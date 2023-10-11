The Big Picture Join Collider and Relativity Media for an advanced screening of John Cena and Alison Brie's action-comedy, Freelance, in Los Angeles! Win free tickets by entering your email address at the provided link. RSVP soon to secure your spot at the screening on October 24 at 7pm!

Cena plays Mason Pettis, a retired special forces operative turned lawyer who gets caught up in a dangerous mission. Watch as Mason and washed-up journalist Claire Wellington (Alison Brie) navigate a military coup in the fictional Paldonia.

Guests will receive popcorn, a drink, and validated parking.

Prepare to strap in for a bumpy ride, Los Angeles! Collider is partnering with Relativity Media to host an advanced screening of John Cena and Alison Brie’s action-comedy, Freelance, and we want you to join us! Check out the details below for how you can enter for a chance to win free tickets.

John Cena is back at the center of the action in Freelance, directed by Pierre Morel, the man behind Taken and Jennifer Garner’s return to action in 2018’s Peppermint. Cena’s humor and skills are center-stage his latest movie as he stars as Mason Pettis, a retired special forces operative turned lawyer. Feeling tethered to his desk day in and day out, Mason is in a vulnerable position when the owner of a business (Christian Slater) approaches him with a tempting proposal. They’re sending a washed-up journalist, Claire Wellington (Brie), to the fictional Paldonia to interview a ruthless dictator, Juan Venegas (Juan Pablo Raba), and they need Mason to provide private security. While there, things go sideways fast when Mason and Claire find themselves in the middle of a military coup. The scoop of a lifetime may cost Claire her life if the bizarre trio can’t survive the jungles, the military, and each other. Freelance also stars Alice Eve, Julianne Arrieta, Martin Csokas and Sebastian Eslava.

‘Freelance’ Screening Details

Collider is excited to host this early screening of Freelance, and we would be thrilled for our readers in the Los Angeles area, or those with the means to get there, to join us. The screening will take place on Tuesday, October 24, starting at 7pm. All guests will be provided with popcorn and a drink, as well as validated parking.

Image via Relativity Media

How to Get ‘Freelance’ Tickets

To enter for a chance to win tickets, hit this link to provide us with your email address, and be sure to let us know if you’d like to bring a guest with you. RSVP as soon as possible to make sure you get your hands on some tickets because you don’t want to miss out on this one. Again, the screening will begin at 7pm. We’ll be contacting the winners in the days leading up to October 24, so keep an eye out!