The Big Picture John Cena and Alison Brie star in action-comedy Freelance, directed by Pierre Morel of Taken fame. It follows a journalist and ex-special forces operative who must survive a military coup to make it out alive.

The trailer reveals Mason Pettis' desire to return to his former life as a soldier and Claire Wellington's determination to get the story, despite the escalating violence.

Alongside Cena and Brie, the film features a star-studded cast including Christian Slater, Marton Csokas, Juan Pablo Raba, and Alice Eve. Freelance is set to hit theaters on October 9, 2023.

Relativity Media has released the official trailer for Freelance, an upcoming action-comedy starring the A-list talents of John Cena and Alison Brie. The film is the latest action undertaking for director Pierre Morel, who is known for helming the 2008 Liam Neeson starrer Taken.

The film follows Brie as freelance journalist Claire Wellington who travels to interview a ruthless, tyrannical dictator President Venegas, played by Juan Pablo Raba. In order to keep Wellington safe, ex-special forces operative Mason Pettis (Cena) is hired to accompany her on the dangerous assignment. However, the plans get sidelined when a military coup breaks out, and Wellington, Venegas and Pettis "must figure out how to survive the jungle, the assassins, and each other in order to make it out alive," according to the film's official synopsis.

The trailer shows off Pettis' former life as a special forces soldier, something that he is clearly eager to get back into as he notes that his new career as a lawyer has crushed his soul. Pettis initially scoffs at the opportunity to travel with Wellington, saying he's "not interested." However, a significant payday seems to change his mind, as he is told, "20 grand says you are." The trailer shows the situation quickly devolve into violence, though Wellington seems to be more interested in getting the story, noting that she's "with the president of a country in the middle of a coup. This is the scoop of a lifetime!" As things being to devolve, Wellington reveals that she is becoming "less and less" excited to cover the news.

Image via Relativity Media

Freelance Is The Latest Action Tentpole for Pierre Morel

Along with the aforementioned trio, Freelance also stars Christian Slater, Marton Csokas and Alice Eve. Morel directed the film from a script by Jacob Lentz. The film is being distributed by Relativity Media and is produced by Steve Richards for Endurance Media alongside Sentient Entertainment's Renee Tab, Christopher Tuffin, Christopher Milburn and Danny H. Chan.

Besides directing Taken, which spawned two sequels and a subsequent TV series, Morel is known for helming a number of other action flicks. This includes the French film District 13 and the Jennifer Garner-starring Peppermint. He also directed the upcoming action-spy film Canary Black, set to star Kate Beckinsale.

Freelance is slated to premiere in theaters on Oct. 9, 2023. The film's trailer can be seen below: