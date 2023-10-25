John Cena and Alison Brie's comedic chops are in no doubt, with the former proving time and again his ability to seamlessly blend humor with action-packed roles. The two are set to star together in the upcoming action-comedy Freelance releasing in theaters this weekend. Ahead of the release, a new sneak peek has been released featuring the movie's three main characters, Cena's ex-Special Forces operative Mason Pettits, Brie's journalist, Claire Wellington, and the tyrannical President Venegas played by Juan Pablo Raba.

The movie will center on Brie as she travels to a fictional South American country known as Paldonia for an interview she considers the "scoop of a lifetime," given her struggling career. However, Paldonia is being run by a ruthless dictator making it a hostile territory even for foreigners. For this reason, Mason has been hired as a bodyguard to escort her safely to and from the trip. An earlier released Collider exclusive clip showed Claire and Mason's awkward first meeting where the former embarrasses him, dismissing him as a mere fan in need of an autograph.

The latest clip sees them in the midst of chaos as their convoy accompanying the president has just been hit by military coup plotters. Though visibly terrified of the incident, Claire attempts to persuade Mason that they must proceed with the interview while President Venegas also attempts to enlist Mason's help in thwarting the ongoing coup; however, both are unsuccessful. Several dead bodies fill the scene, indicating that Freelance will be taking its action very seriously.

Who Else Stars In 'Freelance?'

Image via Relativity Media

Freelance is directed by Pierre Morel whose best-known works include Taken and Peppermint. He directed from a screenplay penned by Jacob Lentz. In addition to Cena and Brie, the film also stars Christian Slater, who plays Sebastian Earle, the former military buddy to Cena's Mason who recruited him for the bodyguard gig. Other casts include Alice Eve, Martin Csokas, Julianna Arrieta, and Sebastian Eslava.

Freelance will be released in theaters on October 27. Follow the link to learn everything you need to know about the action comedy and watch the new clip below: