A new mystery drama series project is in the works as Peacock gains rights to a new story from The Vampire Diaries’ creator Julie Plec. Plec is said to be working on the mystery drama with her Vampire Academy co-executive producer, Adam Starks.

The mystery drama, titled Freeman, comes from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, where Plec is under an overall deal. According to Deadline, Peacock has set up a mini writers’ room after winning the project in a competitive battle. The series will follow the story of a family that moved to a small, picturesque town in Georgia after coming into a lucrative inheritance. However, the inheritance comes with a mysterious house known as Freeman Manor, where it is discovered that mysteries and darkness are hidden within the walls of the manor, going back generations. Viewers can expect a captivating experience from the mystery drama as Plec and Starks are no strangers to creating and producing captivating shows.

Plec is best known as the creator, executive producer, showrunner, and director of the hit series The Vampire Diaries and its multiple spinoffs such as The Originals and Legacies. She is also the executive producer of HBO Max’s upcoming Girls on the Bus. Plec and Starks previously worked together on Peacock’s Vampire Academy, which was co-created by Plec. Aside from Vampire Academy, Starks was a consulting producer on HBO Max’s Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. He has also written on The Tick, On My Block, Good Trouble, and Snowpiercer, and is writing and executive producing Netflix’s Freeridge, which Plec executive produces via her My So-Called Company alongside her production partner Emily Cummins.

The Freeman project comes after Peacock updated its streaming platform for the new year by celebrating January with the first full slate of titles to entertain viewers, from action-packed blockbusters like Hulk, Pitch Black, and The Rundown to comedies like Trainwreck, 13 Going on 30, Step Brothers, and Happy Gilmore. Family shows like Madagascar and Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs also made the list with hair-raising horror and dramas such as Schindler’s List, Fruitvale Station, and Ray. However, the most important updates are the new shows being introduced to audiences this year, shows like Knives Out filmmaker Rian Johnson’s mystery series Poker Face, starring Natasha Lyonne.