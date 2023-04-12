Netflix's comedy slate has shrunk a little further as the streamer has canceled its coming-of-age comedy series, Freeridge, two months after it aired for just a single season, Variety reveals. The show was a spin off On My Block a hit comedy on Netflix that ran for four seasons. The streamer had aimed to continue this success but despite a few modifications including a supernatural spin, Freeridge failed to charm audiences with the same intensity as its predecessor.

Though Netflix hasn't officially addressed the cancelation, the streamer has previously made it known that its decisions regarding show renewal and cancelations are primarily based on viewership numbers in combination with other key metrics. Putting this into context, Freeridge struggled to climb into the coveted weekly Top 10 chart at the streamer when it premiered all 8 episodes on February 2, potentially spelling its doom from the get-go.

Freeridge follows a similar format as its flagship series, set in the same city, but centering on a new quartet made up of two rivaling sisters Gloria (Keyla Monterroso Mejia) and Ines (Bryana Salaz), and their best friends Demi (Ciara Riley Wilson) and Cameron (Tenzing Norgay Trainor). The show picked up a few months after the events that ended On My Block's Season 4 finale and follow the group of friends as they are forced to set aside their differences to tackle a sinister force that they accidentally unleashed.

The show earned mixed to favorable critic reviews with much praise directed at its ability to tackle deep societal issues without losing its heart and humor. Wilson, in an interview with Colliders' own Steve Weintraub ahead of the show's premiere, gushed about this unique aspect saying: "The heartfelt moments are so surprising that they're so much more meaningful because you're wrapped up in this comedy, and this brash humor, and then you're hit with something that's really real and relatable, and it almost just surprises you and hits you in the gut." Freeridge undoubtedly had its high points but in the ever-competitive world of TV where numerous shows are constantly vying for audience attention, it can be easy to overlook some quality content whose survival sadly depends on visibility.

Freeridge Featured Cast And Crew From On My Block

Freeridge featured a cast completely made up of people of color. In addition to the aforementioned core cast, the show also welcomed the return of fan-favorite characters from the flagship show with the same actors reprising their roles, including Peggy Blow, Michael Solomon, J.R. Villarreal, and Jean Paul San Pedro with Paula Garcés, Eric Gutierrez, Eme Ikwuakor, and Raushanah Simmons. On My Block showrunner, Lauren Iungerich, reprised her role as showrunner in addition to serving as co-creator alongside, Eddie Gonzalez, and Jeremy Haft. Other production team members who joined from the parent show included co-producer Jamie Uyeshiro and co-executive producer Jamie Dooner.

All 8 episodes of Freeridge are available to stream on Netflix.