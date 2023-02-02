All hell breaks loose in the teen comedy mystery Freeridge, the new spinoff to Netflix’s On My Block. Featuring an all-new crew of four high school friends, sisters Gloria and Ines and close besties Cam and Demi, everything’s all swell in the neighborhood of Freeridge… That is until the group buy a haunted box and accidentally unleash a curse. Just like its predecessor, Freeridge is full of mysteries but instead of the “hidden RollerWorld money” conundrum you might have witnessed in On My Block, the spinoff takes on a more mystical path, waking up to creepy messages on a window in the middle of a storm, the ever-looming dark energy surrounding the crew, and lots (and lots) of sheer panic.

Created by Lauren Iungerich, Jamie Uyeshiro, Eddie Gonzalez, Jamie Dooner, and Jeremy Haft, the first season of the spinoff was announced on September 27, 2021. While Freeridge totally shifts away from the original cast and the legacy On My Block left, old fans can expect a couple of easter eggs here and there. Meanwhile, new viewers can get to know a different side of the Freeridge neighborhood through the eyes of a completely unique gang. Season 1 of Freeridge premieres on Netflix on February 2, 2023 and if you'd like to find out who’s playing who in the latest OMB spinoff, simply read on!

Keyla Monterroso Mejia as Gloria

Keyla Monterroso Mejia plays Gloria, the de facto leader of the Freeridge gang whose highly driven personality gets the crew going. Coming from a Latino/Hispanic background, Gloria is the “secret glue” that keeps the entire gang together. She’s intelligent, mature, and most importantly, she’s “unapologetically herself”. Although her fiery temper can get in the way sometimes, which gets her into unnecessary trouble, she uses the same tenacity to pull herself together. FYI, you can catch Gloria absolutely killing a double-arm hang in gym class. Mejia most recently played a supporting role in Abbott Elementary as the overly-enthusiastic teacher’s assistant Ashley. She’s also taken on the role of Maria Sofia in Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Bryana Salaz as Ines

Bryana Salaz plays Ines, Gloria’s super smart little sister who’s managed to skip a grade at school. Compared to the super practical and sensible Gloria, Ines revels in chaos. She doesn’t seem to understand the concept of rules and has no problem ignoring them. Ines can appear distant and cold sometimes, but as she slowly tears down her walls throughout the series, viewers will get to know why she appears that way. Salaz gained prominence for participating in The Voice in 2014. She’s then gone off to make a couple of TV appearances in Team Kaylie and Malibu Rescue.

Ciara Riley Wilson as Demi

Ciara Riley Wilson plays Demi, a second-generation Asian-American and one of the highly-optimistic members of the Freeridge gang. A social worker on the side, Demi is also the most spiritual of the crew. Her interests are tarot cards, crystals, and astrology, and with all the mystical madness surrounding the Core Four, Demi’s knowledge might possibly help them find an answer. However, Demi, being a hard-core romantic with fluctuating levels of energy, will need to be able to keep her tender feelings under check. Wilson is no stranger to the world of acting. She previously appeared in the 2019 Kim Possible live-action movie and was involved in two Joshua Bassett music videos.

Tenzing Norgay Trainor as Cameron

Tenzing Norgay Trainor plays Cameron, a BIPOC who has never dated a girl because he is afraid of them. He does, however, date a lot of boys. Although his parents are divorced, the two still talk to each other and co-parent Cameron. The gang’s sole guy member, Cameron is constantly over-analyzing situations, though he doesn’t always have everything figured out. Still, Cameron continues to stick up for himself no matter the problem. Trainor has long been a part of the Hollywood scene, with multiple Disney Channel credits under his name, but it’s his role as Parker Rooney in the family sitcom Liv and Maddie that really got peoples’ attention. Fun bit of trivia: Trainor is the grandson of the famous Tenzing Norgay, one of the first two people to reach the summit of Mount Everest.

Peggy Blow as TBA

Peggy Blow makes a return to the OMB universe in Freeridge. Blow originally played Marisol “Abuelita” Martinez in On My Block, your not-so-average grandma who’s passionate about getting into a bunch of crazy antics. This time, Blow will appear as a surprise new character, which is actually the actress’ original idea that popped up out of nowhere. Before this, Blow had a long acting career that continues to span for decades, with appearances in Seinfeld and the Emmy-nominated The Affair.

Paula Garcés and Eric Neil Gutierrez as Geny and Ruben

Paul Garcés, another original character from On My Block, is also making a comeback to the world of Freeridge as Geny, whom old fans of the show may recognize as Ruby’s worried mom. Eric Neil Gutierrez plays Ruben, Geny’s husband and also one of the original cast members of On My Block. Ruben’s coping with the loss of someone he loved, but he might just have the shock of his life. Gutierrez is the co-producer of Boo, Bitch, which also featured Tenzing Norgay Trainor as a cast member. Garcés’ acting credits include roles in All My Children and the Harold & Kumar films.

Eme Ikwuakor and Raushanah Simmons as Dwayne and Fran

Eme Ikwuakor plays Dwayne, the loving yet strict father to Jamal in On My Block. Dwayne makes a return to Freeridge as the owner of the local BBQ shop. Ikwuakor also played a supporting role in The Gray Man. Raushanah Simmons plays Jamal’s mom Fran, the final On My Block parent coming back to Freeridge. Simmons was previously in FBI: Most Wanted and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Michael Solomon as Rusty

Michael Solomon plays Rusty, a new classmate who first got acquainted with the Main Four for professional reasons, but later on creates meaningful friendships with them. Solomon made his acting debut in Boo, Bitch as Jack M.

Zaire Adams as Andre

Zaire Adams plays Andre, Cameron’s sweet little crush. Adams was part of the young Senior Year cast, in which he played the teen version of Seth Novacelik.

J.R. Villarreal as Tonio

J.R. Villarreal plays Tonio, Gloria and Ines’ uncle. On My Block had Oscar as the main gang’s go-to man for guidance. This time, Freeridge has the business-savvy Tonio for guidance and some silly words of wisdom. Villareal was previously in Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion.

JeanPaul San Pedro as Javier

JeanPaul San Pedro plays Javier, Gloria and Ines’ widower dad. San Pedro has appeared in several network shows, such as NCIS and Rosewood.