This February, Netflix is premiering Freeridge, the spin-off to their hit series On My Block, which introduces a whole new group of friends. Set in the same fictional town, Freeridge is, like its predecessor, a coming-of-age comedy series that focuses on sisters and rivals, Gloria and Ines, and their friends Demi and Cameron. The show will highlight more of the social issues that On My Block did, but it does so alongside a new, supernatural storyline. It appears the friends have unleashed a dark curse, which causes chaos and misfortune to plague their lives on top of the trials and tribulations of adolescence.

Freeridge stars Keyla Monterroso Mejia as Gloria, the bubbly and passionate sister of the incredibly intelligent Ines, played by Bryana Salaz. Rounding out the spin-off’s main group are their best friends Demi, an optimistic romantic played by Ciera Riley Wilson, and Cameron, played by Tenzing Norgay Trainor, who has a crippling fear of dating girls, though boys have never been an issue.

Before all eight episodes of Freeridge begin streaming on Netflix on February 2, Collider’s Steve Weintraub spoke with the cast about the series. They talk about that “brutal” sisterly fight scene, titty twisters, and how well these “giggle buddies” got along on set. They also each share which episodes were their favorite and why, discuss the more serious aspects of the show, reveal who breaks character the easiest and who is most like their character in real life. For all of this and more, you can watch the interview in the video above and read the full transcript below.

COLLIDER: So one of the things I enjoyed is that right at the beginning, you have two sisters fighting. When you read that in the script, are you excited, or are you like, "How am I going to film this?"

BRYANA SALAZ: I, personally, was so excited. I love physical acting, so I love when I get to do something that's not dialogue and tell that story with physical comedy. And that was probably one of my favorite filming days. No one will ever know how long it took. It was brutal but in the best way. That was easily one of my favorite days on set.

KEYLA MONTERROSO MEJIA: Insane. Oh my god, I read that [and] I was like, "What?” Am I allowed to say that there's a titty twister?" I said, "Oh, what? Excuse?" I was very overwhelmed, but it was so much fun, actually. And she was such a great partner on set. She was always checking in, and like, “You need water or anything?” And so it was actually really fun. We had a lot of fun.

SALAZ: We did.

MONTERROSO MEJIA: Intense, but fun.

One of the things that I commend about the show is that it deals with real issues while also having fun. And so for all of you, can you talk about that aspect? What did you really most enjoy about the scripts?

CIARA RILEY WILSON: Yeah, I think that's one of the most important and entertaining parts of Freeridge, is that the heartfelt moments are so surprising that they're so much more meaningful because you're wrapped up in this comedy and this brash humor, and then you're hit with something that's really real and relatable, and it almost just surprises you and hits you in the gut. And I think that's one of the most special parts of the series.

TENZING NORGAY TRAINOR: Yeah, I think when everyone thinks of our show, it'll definitely be a comedic show at first sight, but there are definitely a lot of heartfelt moments that I think will catch a lot of people by surprise. And those were honestly some of the most fun parts to film. The comedic parts are always fun too, but yeah, our show just has a little bit of everything.

SALAZ: Yeah, and I think the topics that we touch on in the show, especially with the ages that we're playing, I think a lot of people are going to really appreciate the representation and the topics that we touch on that you don't really see teenagers going through. That process of figuring out those things in high school. And I think that's something that a lot of people are going to love to see, us going through that together.

I love learning about the behind-the-scenes and the making of a show or a movie. So for soon-to-be fans of the series, what do you think they would be surprised to learn about the actual making of the show?

SALAZ: Ooh, that's fun.

MONTERROSO MEJIA: How well we got along.

SALAZ: Honestly!

MONTERROSO MEJIA: I'm a little crazy. I'm fighting with everybody. I'm doing all these… I'm sorry, maybe I shouldn't have said that. But I love these people. I promise I'm nice to them in real life. I actually love them.

NORGAY TRAINOR: Yeah she is.

RILEY WILSON: We were just giggle buddies. We were all just giggling. That's the only word I can use to describe it. Because we giggle, these are my giggle buddies. Should I say it one more time?

NORGAY TRAINOR: Giggle buddies. The four of us.

Speaking of giggling, which of you is the quickest to break, and which of you is the toughest to get to laugh?

SALAZ: Oh toughest, easily Keyla. She will never break character.

NORGAY TRAINOR: She is professional.

RILEY WILSON: She’s running her lines…

MONTERROSO MEJIA: The easiest… [points to Norgay Trainor and Riley Wilson] Yeah, either.

SALAZ: Tenzing. You bring us all down.

NORGAY TRAINOR: Once it starts, it's not going to end.

SALAZ: Especially those 3:00 AM shoots.

NORGAY TRAINOR: Yeah.

The first season is eight episodes. For each of you, I'm curious, which of the eight was your favorite and why?

RILEY WILSON: Oh, okay. Thought about this a lot. Three and five are my favorites. Three, absolutely hilarious getting to do that fight scene with Gloria. That was, I mean, that was just so much fun, and that was a whole night shoot, so we were all so delirious, and there were a lot of background around, so there was a lot of energy. And then five is just really fun because it's the house party episode, and there's just a lot going on [in] each of our own storylines, but they all kind of connect at the end, and I think it's, I don't know, it's just really fun.

NORGAY TRAINOR: Yeah. I think we share a lot of the same favorite episodes. Five is definitely one of the top. That was really hectic as well. It was a whole party scene, and it felt like a party on set in good ways and bad. So I would probably say five, as well, if I had to pick one.

MONTERROSO MEJIA: I think episode three for me. The house that we shot in is insane. It was so cool to be there. There was art all over the walls, it was beautiful. It was actually like a party scene. It was a lot of people, it was fun.

RILEY WILSON: We like to party.

SALAZ: I'm going to come in with a switch-up. I personally loved Episode 4, but for a very personal reason. I feel like that's where a lot of Ines’ layers come out. And yeah, you peel back a lot, and you learn a lot about why she is the way that she is, and her walls come down, and I think that was a really special moment. It was also the first moment in my career where I've been able to actually do a dramatic scene and show that.

NORGAY TRAINOR: Which she killed.

SALAZ: Thank you.

RILEY WILSON: So good.

MONTERROSO MEJIA: You showed out.

SALAZ: Yeah, thank you. Thank you.

Which of you do you think is closest to the character you play in real life?

NORGAY TRAINOR: That's just Ciera.

RILEY WILSON: I guess it would be me. [To co-stars] Why? Would you care to elaborate?

MONTERROSO MEJIA: They both have incredible fashion sense.

SALAZ: Incredible.

MONTERROSO MEJIA: Demi’s and Ciera’s. Your turn, girl.

SALAZ: You walk into Ciera’s room: crystals, Tarot cards, [there are] Tarot cards on her wall.

MONTERROSO MEJIA: Oh my god, it's true.

RILEY WILSON: That's fair.

Freeridge begins streaming only on Netflix February 2.