Netflix has released the first trailer and the release date of Freeridge, the highly-anticipated spinoff of the hit teen series On My Block. Set after the main series events, Freeridge introduces a new crew of four friends as they navigate high school in a poor LA neighborhood.

Released in 2018, On My Block became an instant success at Netflix by mixing teenage drama with a dose of good humor. While On My Block is hilarious, over the course of four seasons, the series also found time to explore important social issues, such as gang violence and gentrification. The show followed a group of four friends as they navigated high school in Freeridge and tried to build a life for themselves, always making us laugh and cry with highly creative episodes that put a unique spin on the teen drama formula. So, of course, fans were sad to see the series come to an end with the release of Season 4 on October 2021.

Lucky for us, On My Block creators were not done with Freeridge. After developing On My Block, Lauren Iungerich and Eddie Gonzalez & Jeremy Haft are back to bring Freridge to life with co-creators Jamie Uyeshiro and Jamie Dooner. The spinoff series follows the adventures of a new crew of four friends, played by Keyla Monterroso Mejia (Abbott Elementary), Tenzing Norgay Trainor (Boo, Bitch), Bryana Salaz (Team Kaylie), and Ciara Riley Wilson (Kim Possible). And the first trailer promises the spinoff will keep the same lighthearted energy of the original series.

In the new trailer, the new crew gets involved with some supernatural threats when they acquire a cursed box that’ll change their lives forever. This kind of unexpected storyline made us fall in love with On My Block in the first place. So it’s nice to see that Freeridge will keep pushing the boundaries of what’s supposed to be a teen comedy. The trailer also helps us to get to know the new crew better as they fight, kiss, and create bonds that’ll help them to face all sorts of trouble.

When Is Freeridge Coming to Netflix?

Freeridge cast also includes Peggy Blow, Michael Solomon, Zaire Adams, J.R. Villarreal, and Jean Paul San Pedro. Returning from On My Block and reprising their roles from the original series are Paula Garcés, Eric Gutierrez, Eme Ikwuakor, and Raushanah Simmons.

All four seasons of On My Block are currently available on Netflix. The first season of Freeridge comes to the streamer on February 2. Check out the new trailer and the series’ synopsis below.