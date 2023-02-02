Are you in for a coming-of-age comedy, mixed with teenage sibling rivalry, love, romance, and just the perfect mix of mystery? Netflix has you covered with their upcoming teen mystery series, Freeridge, a spin-off of their popular series On My Block. The streamer has released a new trailer for the series which follows the rivalry between two sisters and the introduction of something sinister into their lives.

The minute-and-a-half trailer begins at the entrance to Freeridge High, with a large crowd of students gathered around to witness a fight. Center of the ring are teenage sisters, Gloria (Keyla Monterroso Mejia) and Ines (Bryana Salaz). While degrading one another in other to make a substantial income from donations is a terrible idea, one thing is clear – whoever does that might be in for a beating. As these young, 15-year-olds deal with family squabbles, there remains the pressures of study and what the future might hold playing on their young minds. Joining the siblings on this journey are their friends, Cameron (Tenzing Norgay Trainor) and Demi (Ciara Riley Wilson), joined by Cameron’s boyfriend, Andre (Zaire Adams) for promises to be a frenetic tale of teenage antics filled with young love, joy, and sorrow.

While the series’ central focus is that of a curse that the teenagers set out to reverse, the trailer shows that the episodes will be more of a nod toward far more relatable concerns. Love, family, and the uncertainty of the future will be stirred into the mix with playful humor.

Freeridge is created by Lauren Iungerich, Jamie Uyeshiro, Jamie Dooner, Eddie Gonzalez, and Jeremy Haft. The quintet serve as executive producers on the series as well. The comedy mystery series has eight, thirty-minute episodes in the first season. Joining Mejia, Salaz, Trainor, and Wilson will be Peggy Blow, Michael Solomon, J.R. Villarreal, and Jean Paul San Pedro with Paula Garcés, Eric Gutierrez, Eme Ikwuakor, and Raushanah Simmons reprising their roles from On My Block.

All eight episodes of Freeridge are streaming on Netflix right now. Watch the trailer and read the synopsis below: