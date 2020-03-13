Freida Pinto on ‘Only’ and Working with Leslie Odom, Jr. on Multiple Movies

From writer/director Takashi Doscher, the sci-fi drama Only follows the love story of Eva (Freida Pinto) and Will (Leslie Odom, Jr.), until the moment the world changes when a mysterious ash falls from the sky. Soon after, their life turns into hermetically sealed doors and windows and months of self-imposed quarantine, until Eva can’t take it anymore and makes a move that puts their lives at risk and forces them to go on the run.

During this 1-on-1 phone interview with Collider, actress Freida Pinto talked about what she most responded to with this script, working with a director that encouraged his cast to make the roles their own, how being forced to only rely on each other affects the relationship between Eva and Will, the experience of working with co-star Leslie Odom, Jr., following up Only by working with Odom again on Needle in a Timestack, and what’s up next for her.

Collider: This is a really interesting, at times very suspenseful story. How did it read when you got the script?

FREIDA PINTO: I think (writer/director) Takashi Doscher did such a great job of writing out these characters beautifully, and then leaving room for whichever actors he finally brought on board. It was definitely a very appealing script, especially from the point of view of having a female lead that did not need to be saved and that was working towards her own saving. It was a different kind of apocalypse movie, and I really enjoyed reading the script and the process of actually filming it.

I was actually surprised to learn that this film was written and directed by a man. What is it about him that you think really allowed him to tap into this character?

PINTO: Because we’re in this space in our industry right now, where they’re really pushing women forward, and we should, in the fields of directing and writing, and in front of the camera and behind the camera, I think it would be wrong to assume that men don’t get women at all. There are men out there who know how to write from a female perspective, and who know how to collaborate and bring out the female perspective. That’s exactly who Takashi was. He wrote so much from his own experience. Not the apocalypse part of it, but a lot of the relationship part of it is his own personal experience. So, he learned a lot from his then girlfriend and now wife, and put a lot of that interior into the character of Eva.

Knowing that it was personally inspired by their relationship and his wife, did that affect or influence what you decided to do with the character in any way?

PINTO: He didn’t have any rules for us, that we had to go out there and interview his wife and spend time with her. The beauty of working with Takashi is that he wrote these wonderful characters, and then he left it up to the actors to interpret it, in whatever way we felt we could. Of course, he would also guide us along the way. In many ways, relationship trials and going through the highs and lows of a relationship is a very universal experience. Both Leslie [Odom, Jr.] and I had experienced it in our personal lives already, so we could draw from our own experiences. This was, in no way, shape or form, a case study of Takashi and Takashi’s wife. We were just really happy to take his personal story and make it our own.

It’s so interesting to watch what happens to the relationship between Eva and Will, when they’re really forced together and only have each other.

PINTO: Absolutely, and that’s where the challenges come up. Are you really there for that person, and in what capacity and how? They have no communication with any other human, but just that one person. I am sure that, no matter how much love I had for that person, I would be up in arms on quite a few things myself. That’s the reason why they say some of the most successful relationships are successful is because they take time for each other. You’re also two individuals and, first and foremost, that’s the most important thing. It’s not just a partnership. The “two become one” concept is not something that I believe in. So, I think it would be a normal protest in any relationship that starts feeling so claustrophobic.

How was the experience of working with Leslie Odom, Jr. and having him as a scene partner?

PINTO: Leslie and I joke about this all the time, but we wanna do all of our films together. We did two films, back to back, with this one and Needle in a Timestack. Literally, every time we see each other, we’re like, “Okay, so when are we doing our next film together?” It’s just so easy working with someone like Leslie, and actors like Leslie, who are all about, “Let’s talk about this and figure this out together.” Because even though the camera is on me, or the camera is on someone else, it’s two people doing a scene together. He’s truly a scene partner, in the sense that we partnered on those scenes together. Everyone has their personal experience, and they can either come to a particular moment in a scene easily or with difficulty. When the difficult moment arises, it’s about how the other person steps up and helps the person by giving the other person the right cues, or whatever might be able to help the actor. That’s exactly what we did for each other. There were moments where I struggled, and there were moments where he struggled, and like Eva and Will, we just helped each other out.

Was it just purely coincidental that you ended up doing Needle in a Timestack together as well?

PINTO: Yeah, it was just pure coincidence. We were on the film set finishing Only, and I had already basically signed on to the John Ridley movie. And then, while we were filming, he was like, “Hey, by the way, I think I might be joining you on your next project.” I was like, “Oh my god, that would be amazing.” I think John also wanted to see how our chemistry worked, and he asked for a couple of scenes from Only. It was easy, and so fun.

How did it feel to work with him again? Did it just feel like your chemistry had grown a lot? How different are your characters in that?

PINTO: The characters in Needle in a Timestack are very different from the ones in Only, but because we had worked on Only together, we could quickly draw a backstory to what the characters in Needle in a Timestack would feel like, and we could play off of that experience. And also, because we knew each other, we didn’t have to spend too much time trying to draw out the backstory for Needle in a Timestack. So, it truly did help. And yes, I’d love to work with him again.

Only plays with time as a narrative device in a really interesting way. How was that to keep track of during shooting? Did you ever take the script apart and rebuild it in order to keep track of where you were in the story, or did you just try to keep track of the day as it was happening?

PINTO: We did have to do that. We had to break it down, just so that we could make sense of where we were coming from, because of the time jumps. So, we had two scripts – one was in chronological order, and the other one was the actual order of the film. That was a technical thing that we had to do, for our own sanity. And of course, Takashi knew the script really, really well, so he would just tell us where we were at. But as actors, we also wanted to be super prepared, so it really helped to have the script in chronological order as well.

In telling this story, did you ever give any thought about what it might be like if you did end up as the only female left in the world and how you think you might handle that?

PINTO: I would go outside in three days. I don’t think I’d be able to wait for six months. Eva had way too much patience. It’s funny ‘cause, right now, with the Coronavirus scare going around everywhere and everyone stockpiling and pairing for the supposed apocalypse, it just makes me wonder about how it’s driven by fear and by not knowing how serious this condition truly is. In Eva and Will’s case, they’re getting all of their information from the television and news channels, and there’s so much fear-mongering around it. So, you can plan your whole life and you can plan what you’re gonna do in an apocalypse, but if everyone around me dies and I’m the only one alive, what did I go to all of that effort for? Who am I going to bond with? Who am I going to talk to?

Do you have any idea what you’re going to be doing next? Are you currently working on something now?

PINTO: Yes. I’m just finished Hillbilly Elegy for Netflix. I have a really sweet, not in the adult space, but actually adults can enjoy it, as well, animated TV show that I just completed for Disney Junior [Mira, Royal Detective]. It’s the first-ever South Asian character in international animation, and as the lead, that’s pretty amazing and awesome. I have Love. Wedding. Repeat, which will come out at some point this year on Netflix. And there are a bunch of things that I’m producing, which I have total control over, so whenever I want to have them happen, they’ll happen. They’re all in the process of being prepped and set up, and we’re finding the right cast for a lot of them. It’s fun times. Having control over creative material, these days, can afford some of the best art to be put out there. I’m really excited that I can be in that space as well.

Only is in theaters and on-demand.