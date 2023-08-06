The immigrant experience presents a rich supply of heartfelt narratives that are ripe for the picking to become films. These relatable stories draw on themes of survival, hardship, and settling into new places as individuals all seek the betterment of their lives and families. Some of the most memorable films in recent years such as Minari, Flee, and The Farewell contain these universal and complex experiences. One such story centering on immigrants from Afghanistan is explored in the upcoming movie Fremont. From director Babak Jalali, he delves into the life of Donya (Anaita Wali Zada), a young woman from Afghanistan and former U.S. translator who has settled in Fremont, California.

The film was in development for almost five years when Jalali first started writing the story. His initial plans had been to shoot the film during the summer of 2020 but was delayed due to the pandemic. Eventually, filming went into motion during 2022 and the film was released in early 2023 after being accepted in major film festivals like Sundance and SXSW. After Music Box Films acquired the distribution rights for the movie, Fremont is now on the precipice of being screened in theaters.

When Does Fremont Come Out?

The film first premiered at this year's Sundance Film Festival on January 20. Now, the film will have a three-week theatrical release in limited locations beginning August 25 in San Francisco.

Where Can You Watch Fremont?

Announcements are still yet to come regarding its potential streaming release and platform. Until then, Fremont will be shown at the following cinemas on the following dates.

Cinema Location Date Roxie Theater, San Francisco, CA August 25 IFC Center, New York, NY September 1 Nuart Theater, Los Angeles, CA September 1 Space Gallery, Portland, ME September 11 SIFF Cinema Center, Seattle, WA September 15 Vancouver International Film Centre, Vancouver, BC September 15

Watch the Trailer for Fremont

The official trailer was released by Music Box Films on August 2. It opens with Donya in her therapist's office where she doesn't have much to share about her monotonous life. She's revealed to be working in a fortune cookie factory after she immigrated to Fremont, California following her service as a translator in Afghanistan. Despite being around various people including a small community of Afghan immigrants, Donya struggles with loneliness and finding her place in this new world. Yet, her job poses a possible opportunity to implement some change and connection in her life. The trailer delivers a wonderful look at the gorgeous black-and-white style of the film that is almost reminiscent of the 2018 film Roma.

What Is the Plot of Fremont?

The film is a slice-of-life examination of the character Donya who hails from the war-torn country of Afghanistan. Through her risky duty as a translator for the U.S., she gained the fortunate chance to immigrate to California. However, Donya must build her new life and find her purpose in this more fortunate country. This unravels certain emotions and challenges of loneliness, guilt for leaving home, and aimlessness.

Though the comedy-drama dabbles in light deadpan humor, the movie also offers social commentary on the pertinent political and social situation in Afghanistan. Given the history of war and U.S. military occupation, the story observes the Afghan immigrant and refugee crisis as a result of the war. Jalali drew inspiration from the real-life situations of Afghan translators moving to America as he states in an early Collider interview:

Originally, when I heard about translators living in Fremont, that's what drew my attention because of the way they were living. They had been forgotten about, neglected, and things like that. The original idea of doing a film about a translator stemmed from that, that I found it shocking, but the story sort of changed.

He also shared in an interview with Vulture that he was compelled to center the story around an independent Afghan woman to negate the "fallacy" that "women in Afghanistan are oppressed, and they don't do anything."

Least to say, Fremont is another film that contributes to the ever-expanding range of diverse stories and provides a rarely portrayed perspective in cinema. The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

Beautiful and troubled 20-something Donya, an Afghan translator who used to work with the U.S. government, has trouble sleeping. She lives by herself in Fremont, California, in a building with other Afghan immigrants and often dines alone at a local restaurant watching soap operas. Her routine changes when she’s promoted to writing the fortunes at her job at a fortune cookie factory in the city. As her fortunes are read by strangers throughout the Bay, Donya’s smoldering longing drives her to send a message out to the world, unsure where it will lead.

Who Is in the Cast of Fremont?

Anaita Wali Zada leads the story as Donya. This movie marks Zada's acting debut which provides a very fitting role for her since she's an actual refugee from Afghanistan. She was previously a journalist who reported in front of the camera as she shared in the same Collider interview from earlier this year. She eventually landed the role after sharing email correspondences with Jalali.

Joining her as supporting characters are Gregg Turkington (Ant-Man) and Jeremy Allen White (The Bear). Turkington plays Dr. Anthony, Donya's psychiatrist while White portrays Daniel, a mechanic that Donya befriends. Turkington is a comedian, musician, writer, and actor who is best known for playing Dale in the Ant-Man trilogy and creating the TV series On Cinema. White has become widely known for his TV roles in Shameless and The Bear. After Fremont, his upcoming film projects include The Iron Claw and Fingernails.

Who Made Fremont?

Babak Jalali directed and edited the film, and co-wrote the screenplay with Carolina Cavalli (Amanda). The Iranian-British filmmaker wrote and directed previous feature films like Frontier Blues, Land, and Radio Dreams. Fremont marks Jalali's fourth feature film in his career.

Fremont's team of executive producers includes Nickhil Jakatdar (Knock Out Girl), Lata Krishnan, Akash Nigam, and Neda Nobari (P.O.V.). The extensive group of producers also includes Marjaneh Moghimi (Fifi Howls from Happiness), Sudnya Shroff, Rachael Fung (Crossing the Line), George Rush (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On), Chris Martin (Stay Calm & Stick to the Plan), and Laura Wagner (Artifishal). The black-and-white cinematography was done by Laura Valladao (Dear Mama) while the music was scored by Mahmood Schricker (Radio Dreams).

When and Where Was Fremont Filmed?

It only seemed right that Fremont mostly filmed in the titular location and around the San Francisco Bay Area. The filming period took place last year and lasted during May before reportedly wrapping by early June based on an Instagram post from a crew member.