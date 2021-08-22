Searchlight Pictures has released two new clips for Wes Anderson's highly anticipated and upcoming feature The French Dispatch. Set in the outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th-century French city, The French Dispatch brings to life a collection of stories that were published in "The French Dispatch." The new clips reveal two of the stories in this collection and give hardcore Anderson fans everything they have come to expect from the filmmaker's quirky aesthetics.

In the first "story" clip, entitled “The Concrete Masterpiece by J.K.L. Berensen," Benicio del Toro works on his vibrant blood-red artistic masterpiece as Adrien Brody questions him about who he has murdered in the intercut black and white sequences, which also feature del Toro in a straightjacket. In a freeze-frame moment, prisoners can be seen breaking free of prison and overtaking a highfalutin art gallery scene.

The second clip centers around "The Cycling Reporter by Herbsaint Sazerac," who appears to be played by Owen Wilson. In the clip, he breaks the fifth wall and speaks directly to the audience about ennui and the city that he is documenting. Bill Murray also pops up in one of the featured scenes, as Wilson works on repairing his bicycle in the back nook of a bookstore.

Image via Searchlight Pictures

RELATED: New ‘The French Dispatch’ Poster Showcases Wes Anderson’s Biggest Cast Yet

The French Dispatch features an entirely too-talented cast including, Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Adrian Brody, Benicio del Toro, Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Jeffrey Wright, Léa Seydoux, Timothée Chalamet, Elisabeth Moss, Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe, Saoirse Ronan, Christophe Waltz, and Jason Schwartzman.

The film has already garnered rave reviews from festivalgoers who attended the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, and these two clips give us a great look at the movie, selling the many, many "Anderson-isms" that will be used.

Despite delays, The French Dispatch is set to arrive in theaters on October 22nd. In the meantime, whet your appetite and check out the new clips below:

KEEPING READING: Timothée Chalamet and Frances McDormand Draft a Manifesto in First Clip From 'The French Dispatch'

Share Share Tweet Email

'Money Heist' Season 5: Release Date, Returning Cast, and Everything We Know About the Final Season Time to take off the Salvador Dali masks and chant "Bella Ciao" for the last time!

Read Next