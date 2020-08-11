Michelle Pfeiffer & Lucas Hedges Comedy ‘French Exit’ to Close New York Film Festival

The upcoming Sony Pictures Classics release French Exit, starring Michelle Pfeiffer, Lucas Hedges, and Tracy Letts has been announced as this year’s New York Film Festival closer. Directed by Azazel Jacobs and written by Patrick DeWitt (adapting from his own novel of the same name), French Exit follows a mother (Pfeiffer) and son (Lucas) who flee New York City for Paris following the death of the family patriarch and the duo’s subsequent fall from grace.

News of French Exit closing out the 2020 New York Film Festival was shared on Tuesday afternoon on NYFF’s Twitter. It’s also worth noting French Exit‘s showing at NYFF will also serve as the movie’s world premiere.

We’re thrilled to announce that Azazel Jacobs’s FRENCH EXIT, starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Lucas Hedges, will World Premiere as the Closing Night Film of the 58th New York Film Festival! https://t.co/2mOl9T2gMQ #NYFF pic.twitter.com/zzrcGM0uPG — New York Film Festival (@TheNYFF) August 11, 2020

In addition to the exciting news that we’ll soon see even more of a dramedy starring Pfeiffer (!) and Hedges (!!), Jacobs shared a statement (via Twitter) on his latest project heading to NYFF as the closing feature.

“NYFF is the film festival I grew up attending. I remember seeing Night on Earth for the first time, and waiting afterwards to hand Jim Jarmusch a fan letter. I remember that same year seeing Gus Van Sant’s My Own Private Idaho and having my aim to become a filmmaker only more solidified. I’m grateful to the NYFF for allowing French Exit to premiere in the city I was raised in, and love, and to all who are undoubtedly working tirelessly to make this event happen.”

Currently, French Exit is set for theatrical release at some point in 2020. This is, of course, all subject to change as world events, namely the pandemic, continue to influence theatrical release schedules. However, we should expect to see some early reactions from the folks seeing French Exit at NYFF 2020. I, for one, am very curious to see how this movie turns out. As a fan of the cast and of Jacobs’ previous work (shout to The Lovers and Doll & Em), French Exit is one of my most eagerly anticipated titles coming soon. I mean, when you get Pfeiffer and Hedges as your lead duo, you can’t really go wrong.

French Exit is set for release in 2020. For more, get updated on all the movies (theoretically!) coming to theaters later this year.

