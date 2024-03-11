In the upcoming rom-com French Girl, it’s the clash of old and new loves in the enchanting setting of Quebec City. Directed by James A. Woods and Nicolas Wright, most notable for their sci-fi blockbuster Independence Day: Resurgence, the rom-com is a far cry from mankind-hunting aliens and massive weaponry.

French Girl stars Zach Braff as Gordon, a whimsical, hopeless romantic deeply enamored with his girlfriend Sophie (Evelyne Brochu). When Sophie lands a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work as an executive chef in Quebec City, the New Yorker Gordon is left slightly dumbstruck. Yet, as they say, love can drive people to do the unexpected, prompting Gordon to accompany Sophie on her journey to fulfill her dreams in Canada. But the surprise doesn’t end there. As Gordon finds himself face-to-face with Sophie’s intriguing ex-girlfriend and equally skilled chef Ruby Collins (Vanessa Hudgens), he must double his efforts to win back Sophie’s affection.

From Bridget-Daniel-Cleaver in Bridget Jones's Diary to Rachel-Darcy-Dex in Something Borrowed, nothing beats a good ‘old-fashioned love triangle to get hearts jolting - and French Girl is no exception. With its blend of heartwarming sincerity, snappy dialogue, and a goofy leading man worth rooting for, French Girl possesses all the ingredients of a rom-com classic. Without further ado, here’s everything we know so far about French Girl.

French Girl Release Date March 15, 2024 Director James A. Woods , Nicolas Wright Cast Zach Braff , Vanessa Hudgens , William Fichtner , Charlotte Aubin Runtime 106 Minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers James A. Woods , Nicolas Wright Studio(s) Caramel Film Distributor(s) Paramount Global

Watch The Trailer for 'French Girl'

Enter the trailer for French Girl, where we meet the charming Gordon (Braff), a hopeless romantic head over heels for his girlfriend Sophie (Brochu). Just as Gordon is gearing up to pop the big question, Sophie lands an irresistible job offer as an executive chef at a fancy restaurant in Quebec City. The only hitch? She’d have to move. Despite initial doubts, Gordon wastes no time packing his bags and following Sophie up to Canada, showing how much he’s willing to do for love.

But Quebec City turns out to be a bit of a curveball. Gordon struggles to click with Sophie’s French-speaking family. To top it all off, Sophie’s new boss happens to be none other than the famous celebrity chef Ruby Collins (Hudgens) - who, surprise, is also Sophie’s ex. While Ruby claims she’s over Sophie, her actions suggest otherwise. Ruby is extremely beautiful and seems to be better at impressing Sophie’s family, as shown by her impeccable soirees and tremendous vocal abilities. As tensions simmer in the kitchen and between the lovebirds, it’s a showdown between old and new flames.

French Girl officially premieres in theaters on March 15. The film is also set to debut on digital starting March 19.

Who Is In the Cast of 'French Girl'?

Braff steps into the role of the lovelorn protagonist Gordon in French Girl, bringing his trademark charm to the character. Widely recognized for his portrayal of Dr. John ‘J. D.’ Dorian on the beloved TV series Scrubs, Braff’s talents extend beyond acting. He delves into writing, directing, and starring in notable films such as Garden State and Wish I Was Here. Recently, Braff sat down with Collider’s Steve Weintraub for an insightful discussion about his project, A Good Person, which features Florence Pugh, Morgan Freeman, and Molly Shannon. During the conversation, Braff reflects on how his background in directing television, including work on Ted Lasso and Shrinking, has honed his filmmaking prowess. Additionally, he shares his experiences collaborating with Oscar-winning cinematographer Mauro Fiore.

Hudgens plays skilled chef Ruby Collins, Sophie’s former flame who still harbors unresolved feelings. Following her breakout role in Thirteen, Hudgens skyrocketed to stardom as Gabriella Montez in the High School Musical film series, earning widespread acclaim and mainstream recognition. She further showcased her versatility with leading roles in the Netflix Christmas movie The Princess Switch and its sequels and demonstrated her musical talents in Tick, Tick…Boom!. Hudgens is poised to reprise her role alongside Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in Bad Boys 4, where she portrays weapons expert Kelly.

Brochu steps into the role of Sophie, Gordon’s girlfriend, who seizes a rare opportunity to become an executive chef in Quebec. Brochu first gained acclaim for portraying Delphine Cormier, a French scientist, in the popular Canadian sci-fi thriller TV series Orphan Black. Airing on the BBC America network from 2013 to 2017, Orphan Black is set to make a comeback with its spin-off series, Orphan Black: Echoes.

Also joining the cast of French Girl are William Fichtner from The Company You Keep, Charlotte Aubain from Blue Moon, and Isabelle Vincent from Fragile.

What Is 'French Girl' About?

Check out the official Paramount Movies synopsis for French Girl:

Gordon, a hopeless romantic, finds his proposal plans are thrown into chaos when his girlfriend is swept away to Quebec by a job offer from her ex, a sophisticated celebrity chef. Determined to keep their love alive, Gordon leaves Brooklyn for her hometown, only to find himself hilariously out of his depth in attempting to charm her hard-to-impress, French-speaking family.

Who Are the Creators of 'French Girl'?

French Girl is the brainchild of the director and writer duo Woods and Wright. Woods previously worked on films like Source Code and Far Cry 4, while Wright worked on projects including Stargate and White House Down. The duo most notably co-wrote the script of the sci-fi blockbuster movie Independence Day: Resurgence.

Going from movies about mankind-obliterating aliens to heartwarming love triangle rom-coms may seem unexpected for the duo, but they have their own reasons for creating French Girl. For one, the movie serves as a “love letter” to Quebec City, the place where Woods and Wright were born and grew up.