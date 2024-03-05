The Big Picture French Girl , a romcom starring Zach Braff and Vanessa Hudgens, premieres March 15.

The film's dynamic focuses on Braff and Hudgens' characters navigating their rivalry over the same woman.

Directors James A. Woods and Nicolas Wright describe French Girl as a personal love letter to Quebec, blending romance with culinary world charm.

Get your hockey sticks and poutine ready because the premiere date of the romantic comedyFrench Girl is fast approaching and Paramount decided to tease it with an exclusive clip shared with Collider. The movie stars Zach Braff (Scrubs) and Vanessa Hudgens (tick, tick... BOOM!) and centers around a hopeless romantic who decides he’ll do everything he can to keep love alive after his girlfriend is hired to work in Quebec. The movie premieres on March 15, and we can now unveil the clip for you.

Just like the trailer did, the clip underscores that one of the funniest dynamics to watch in French Girl will be between Braff and Hudgens. Hudgens plays Ruby, the ex of Braff’s girlfriend, a talented celebrity chef who’s also a great singer. The scene plays out in a funeral, and Ruby and Gordon (Braff) are still getting to know each other and marking their territory. Gordon tries to have a conversation with Ruby, but she quickly demonstrates how she will not be easy to cope with throughout the story.

Additionally, it seems like French Girl will have a little bit of something for everyone. Aside from the traditional romance and rivalry tropes from romcoms, the movie will also feature top-tier cuisine, stunning locations from Quebec and a good dose of hockey and contact sports. French speakers and learners will be glad to know that there will also be some bilingual arcs going on, with the language barrier being one of the story elements.

Who Is Behind 'French Girl'?

French Girl is written and directed by James A. Woods and Nicolas Wright. The duo makes a sharp turn after co-writing the script of sci-fi blockbuster movie Independence Day: Resurgence. But there’s a reason for that: The story is incredibly personal for both filmmakers. In an official statement, Woods and Wright called French Girl a “love letter” to the place they were born and raised, and that both their parents' stories are about “men who fell head over heels with French Canadian women and moved to La Belle Province to start their families.” They also reveal what they hope to achieve with the movie:

"Quebec City, the province’s picturesque capital, became the perfect setting for our love story; enchanting landscapes, rich history, delicious food and more importantly, a wonderful people that revere family and tradition. This backdrop, coupled with the fast-paced, ego-driven culinary world, infuses 'French Girl' with the energy of a modern-day fairy tale that will hopefully bring some much-needed joy and laughter to audiences around the world."

The cast also features Evelyne Brochu (Pawn Sacrifice), William Fichtner (The Company You Keep), Charlotte Aubain (Blue Moon) and Isabelle Vincent (Fragile).

French Girl premieres in theaters on March 15. Just a few days later, on March 19, it debuts on Digital. Watch the exclusive sneak peek below: