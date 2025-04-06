Cinema got its start in France back in 1895, and ever since, the country has punched above its weight in terms of quality filmmaking. Indeed, the country that birthed the Lumière brothers has never stopped innovating. From poetic realism to New Wave reinvention, from aching romance to existential dread, France’s contribution to global film culture is both foundational and ever-evolving.

With this in mind, this list looks at some must-see French movies. These titles are classics, not only in their home country but of world cinema, influencing countless artists and pictures throughout the years. Whether you’re drifting through Montmartre with Amélie or pacing a prison cell with Robert Bresson, these projects should offer something for everyone.

10 'La Haine' (1995)

Directed by Mathieu Kassovitz