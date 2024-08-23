The French Revolution is one of the most significant events in Western history. It changed how one of the major European countries, France, was ruled, thus sparking a worldwide change in governance. The revolution was also the reason behind the rise of Napoleon and led to his subsequent Napoleonic Wars. The revolution was a population's dream of liberty and equality; however, it was also one of the bloodiest conflicts in history.

In the 235 years since the French Revolution, it has been subject to countless depictions in different mediums, including movies. Movies about the French Revolution have been made in every genre, even musical and comedy, as the intricate events of the conflict make it a perfect setting for a lot of stories. Some filmmakers chose to focus on the revolution itself, while others chose to focus on people involved on either side. From Marie Antoinette to Farewell, My Queen, these are the best movies about the French Revolution,

10 'History of the World, Part I' (1981)

Directed by Mel Brooks

History of the World, Part I is a parody musical comedy about history. The movie is divided into segments exploring different historical periods, such as the Stone Age, the Roman Empire, the Spanish Inquisition, and the French Revolution. Alongside skits of the Ten Commandments and the Last Supper, the segment on the French Revolution shows King Louis XVI (Mel Brooks) as he is warned by his advisors of the impending war. To protect himself, King Louis XVI goes into hiding and installs a lookalike on his throne.

When it premiered, History of the World, Part I was critically panned, but it has become a cult classic. The movie is so loved that it got a sequel series 41 years later. The retelling of the French Revolution in this movie is not historically accurate but rather a parody of King Louis XVI and the way the bourgeoisie dealt with the conflict. The French Revolution takes up only a part of this movie, but it is arguably the highlight.

9 'Farewell, My Queen' (2012)

Directed by Benoît Jacquot

Farewell, My Queen tells the story of the French Revolution from the point of view of a young servant for Queen Marie-Antoinette (Diane Kruger) at the palace, Sidonie Laborde (Léa Seydoux). At first, servants and noble people at the Queen's court are unfazed by the news of the riots in Paris, but when news of the storming of the Bastille reaches their ears, most abandon the queen, but Sidonie chooses to stay.

When the Queen asks Sidonie to act as bait and dress as Gabrielle de Polastron, duchess of Polignac (Virginie Ledoyen), to help the duchess escape to Switzerland, Sidonie agrees, leaving the Queen she's devoted to behind. Farewell, My Queen presents a unique perspective on the revolution as it shows the Palace's reaction from the point of view of a servant. The movie is not completely accurate and falls under the genre of historical fiction rather than representing true history, but it is still worth a watch.

8 'The Scarlet Pimpernel' (1934)

Directed by Harold Young

The Scarlet Pimpernel is an adventure film that follows an underground group trying to save nobles from death in the aftermath of the French Revolution. A wealthy English baronet, Sir Percy Blakeney (Leslie Howard), is secretly the Scarlet Pimpernel who leads the group. Blakeney hides his identity so well that even his wife, Lady Blakeney (Merle Oberon), doesn't suspect him. However, when her brother is discovered as part of the underground group and is threatened with execution, Lady Blakeney works to expose the identity of the Scarlet Pimpernel.

The character of the Scarlet Pimpernel was an early example of masked dual-identity heroes, paving the way for more modern heroes.

The Scarlet Pimpernel pioneered the once-popular swashbuckling genre, blending elements of the adventure, romance and historical drama genres. Moreover, the character of the Scarlet Pimpernel was an early example of masked dual-identity heroes, paving the way for more modern heroes. It might not be as adrenaline-inducing as newer movies of the same genre, but The Scarlet Pimpernel is a great watch, especially for those looking for different perspectives on the French Revolution.

7 'The Reign of Terror' (1949)

Directed by Anthony Mann

Reign of Terror is a historical thriller set during the French Revolution's Reign of Terror. The film follows Charles D'Aubigny (Robert Cummings), a secret agent who infiltrates the government of Maximilien Robespierre (Richard Basehart), who aspired to be France's dictator after the French Revolution. Robespierre seeks the Black Book, a list of everybody he intends to execute. D'Aubigny poses as his ally when, in fact, he must do whatever it takes to prevent Robespierre's attempt at dictatorship.

Tense and surprisingly eerie, Reign of Terror highlights an important period related to the French Revolution. It portrays the fear and ruthlessness that characterized Robespierre's Reign of Terror, one of history's darkest periods. The movie focuses on the high-stakes mission of stopping Robespierre from instilling a dictatorship in France, which will get audiences engaged and root for D'Aubigny.

6 'Marie Antoinette' (1938)

Directed by W. S. Van Dyke

The 1938 version of Marie Antoinette stars Norma Shearer as the titular ill-fated Queen Marie Antionette. The film is a lavish historical drama following the Queen from being a young Austrian princess to her tragic end during the French Revolution. The film starts with the marriage of Marie Antoinette and King Louis XVI (Robert Morley) before he was king of France. After King Louis XV (John Barrymore) passes away, Louis XVI ascends to the throne, and Marie Antoinette becomes queen of France. However, she struggles with life in court from the very first day.

Norma Shearer masterfully portrays Marie Antoinette's transformation from a naive and frivolous young girl to a queen who accepts her fate. ​​​

The movie captures the lavishness and luxury the royals lived in while their people were starving, which was the reason the French Revolution happened. A highlight of the movie is Shearer's performance, which earned her a nomination for the Best Actress Oscar. Shearer masterfully portrays Marie Antoinette's transformation from a naive and frivolous young girl to a queen who accepts her fate. ​​​Although hindered by the limitations of its time, Marie Antoinette is an insightful look at the monarch's life that remains intriguing today.

5 'Brotherhood of the Wolf' (2001)

Directed by Christophe Gans

Brotherhood of the Wolf is a period horror movie and one of the best French horror movies ever. The movie uses the French Revolution as a background to tell a terrifying story that is both haunting and unforgettable. The movie starts with Marquis d'Apcher (Jacques Perrin) writing his memoir while waiting for his execution during the French Revolution. He recounts that, in 1764, a mysterious beast terrorized Gévaudan and killed people.

Knight Gregoire de Fronsac (Samuel Le Bihan) and his Native American companion Mani (Mark Dacascos) arrive in Gévaudan to investigate, discovering the killer is not a normal animal. Brotherhood of the Wolf blends elements of horror, historical drama, action, and adventure, resulting in a very distinctive, atmospheric narrative. The story is a refreshing take on the historical, horror, and supernatural genres that will keep audiences engaged.

Brotherhood of the Wolf Release Date January 31, 2001 Director Christophe Gans Cast Samuel Le Bihan , Vincent Cassel , Émilie Dequenne , Monica Bellucci , Jeremie Renier , Mark Dacascos Runtime 142

4 'A Tale of Two Cities' (1935)

Directed by Jack Conway

The 1935 adaptation of A Tale of Two Cities is one of the best Charles Dickens adaptations ever. The movie starts with Lucie (Elizabeth Allan) deciding to take her recently-released father home to England. On the trip, she meets Charles Darnay (Donald Woods), a French aristocrat who has relinquished his title and is moving to England to start a new life. When Darnay is framed for treason, Sydney Carton (Ronald Colman) successfully acquits him and falls in love with Lucie, who is engaged to Darnay.

A Tale of Two Cities captures the political and social atmosphere that led to the French Revolution. Moreover, it shows the contrast between Paris and London at the time, framing the latter as a sort of refuge compared to the war-torn France, quickly descending into anarchy and cruelty. A Tale of Two Cities explores the dilemmas of the characters involved in this historical time, showing as much attention to their interpersonal dramas as it does to the larger political issues developing in France.

3 'Marie Antoinette' (2006)

Directed by Sofia Coppola

The 2006 version of Marie Antoinette might be the most well-known French Revolution movie to modern audiences. Funnily, it doesn't care about being historically accurate and has attracted considerable attention because of its modern soundtrack and other anachronisms. However, it is a perfect example of Sofia Coppola's style, following Marie Antoinette's (Kirsten Dunst) life at Court from the age of 14 and her introduction as the new princess to her last days as queen as the French Revolution rages on.

Marie Antoinette is a bigger influence on how people now view the ill-fated queen. The movie humanizes Marie Antoinette, showing her as a vulnerable young girl thrust into a position she never fully understood, further enhanced by a great performance from Dunst. Coppola's use of pastel colors, elaborate costumes, and intricate set designs is another highlight, reflecting the luxury Marie Antoinette enjoyed while the French masses starved.

2 'Danton' (1983)

Directed by Andrzej Wajda

Danton is a French-Polish historical drama following Georges Danton (Gérard Depardieu) in his last weeks. Danton was a key figure in the French Revolution, as he was one of the leaders. The movie depicts Danton's struggle against the authoritative regime and the Reign of Terror imposed by Maximilien Robespierre (Wojciech Pszoniak), who fought alongside him to overthrow the French monarchy.

Danton is characterized by its somber atmosphere and intense dialogue, accurately capturing the conflict's high stakes.

The movie depicts the ethical dilemmas associated with leadership and how power changes people. The ending shows how fragile revolutionary ideas are in the face of corruption and the hunger for power and how easy it is for corruption to deform even the most noble of intentions. Danton is characterized by its somber atmosphere and intense dialogue, accurately capturing the conflict's high stakes. It might take more than a few liberties for the sake of dramatic interpretation, but Danton remains an engaging watch and one of the best movies about the French Revolution.

1 'The French Revolution' (1989)

Directed by Robert Enrico, Richard T. Heffron

The French Revolution is a two-part historical drama produced for the 200th anniversary of the French Revolution. The first part was directed by Robert Enrico and focuses on the days before and after the revolution, ending with the taking of the Tuileries Palace. The second part was directed by Richard T. Heffron and focuses on the aftermath of the taking of the Palace and the Reign of Terror, concluding with its final days.

The movie presents a neutral account of the French Revolution, with great acting, impressive production values, and a riveting screenplay.

The French Revolution is the most historically accurate movie on the subject and one of the most faithful movies about France's history as a whole. It presents a neutral account of the French Revolution, with great acting, impressive production values, and a riveting screenplay. The two parts combined run for six hours, and while this doesn't place it on the longest movies of all time list, it is still a mighty watch that demands patience and commitment from its audience. However, given the subject, the length makes perfect sense.

