The Big Picture Fresh showcases the importance of strategy and playing the long game, a theme that would resonate with fans of The Wire.

Released during a banner year for cinema in 1994, Fresh is an underrated gem worth discovering.

The film elevates above other crime dramas by highlighting the horror of street violence and the coming-of-age struggles of its young protagonist.

The 1990s were a decade in which the film industry took considerable leaps forward in terms of representing the diverse audience of moviegoers that supported the industry. While Spike Lee’s all-time masterpiece Do The Right Thing was infamously snubbed of a Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards, it was successful in kickstarting a wave of realistic “slice of life” films that shed a spotlight on the black experience. Films like Menace II Society, New Jack City, and Boyz n the Hood were all met with critical acclaim, but the 1994 crime drama Fresh remains one of the most underrated films of the decade.

Fresh director Boaz Yakin may not be a household name in the same way that Lee or John Singleton are, but he’s an incredibly talented artist with a knack for crafting subversive character dramas. In addition to penning the scripts for acclaimed genre films like Now You See Me, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, and The Harder They Fall, Yakin also stepped into the director’s chair for the sports classic Remember the Titans and the Jason Statham action romp Safe. Still, Fresh was such an impressive directorial debut that it was hard for Yakin to ever reach the same level of excellence in his career. Although it may not have earned the cultural staying power that it deserved, Fresh is perfectly suited for fans of the HBO drama series The Wire.

What Is ‘Fresh’ About?

Fresh centers around a young drug runner who decides to put two rival gangs against each other in an attempt to put an end to the violence that has enveloped his community. Fresh (Sean Nelson) enjoys many of the same things that any 12-year-old kid does; he likes playing basketball, hanging out with his friends, and flirting with girls. However, Fresh is also an active drug runner for the drug dealer Esteban (Giancarlo Esposito), and is caught within a brutal war with several rival factions. After a massacre at Fresh’s school claims the life of his best friend, Chuckie (Luis Lantigua), he decides to get revenge by creating the pretense for a serious conflict.

What’s most impressive is that Fresh succeeds as a powerful coming-of-age drama before the more serious crime storyline is introduced. Fresh is clearly going through the type of universal struggles that any young person could relate to; he’s unsure of his identity, and struggles to choose the way that he wants to spend the rest of his life. While these anxieties aren’t uncommon, Fresh looks at the other members of his community, and realizes that he doesn’t want to end up in the same dark place that they have. Even though Fresh hasn’t even reached puberty or started thinking about his career prospects, he feels like he is running out of time. Yakin conveys this tension in a manner that feels very personal.

Fresh immediately conveys the importance of its character’s mission by showing the consequences of apathy. Many Hollywood films tried to depict street violence as a commonality, but Fresh does a great job at showing the horror of losing a loved one to a gun attack. A crushing sequence where Fresh’s basketball game is interrupted by a mass shooting is easily one of the film’s most upsetting scenes, as it implies that Fresh’s childhood innocence is over. It’s these sorts of politically charged, personal moments that elevate Fresh above other crime dramas of its era.

‘Fresh’ Is Perfect for Fans of ‘The Wire'

One of the key themes in Fresh is the importance of strategy, a theme that would be developed more thoroughly on The Wire. Both Fresh and The Wire show that the most savvy characters are those that are able to predict their opponent’s moves and develop plans that will allow them to elude consequences. While Stringer Bell (Idris Elba) faced opposition from both the cops and his rivals in the Barksdale family, he managed to avoid jail time by creating scenarios in which his survival was necessary. Similarly, Fresh is able to shift the blame for his actions towards other people, and take advantage of his presumed innocence.

Both The Wire and Fresh use the metaphor of “the game” to explain how the intersection of drug dealers and law enforcement works. One of the critical topics that Jimmy McNulty (Dominic West) discusses throughout The Wire is that the cops are playing “the long game;” ultimately, most of the opponents that they take down are simply pawns within the larger schemes of dealers like Stringer and Avon Barksdale (Wood Harris). Fresh takes this analogy to the next level by comparing criminal activities to a game of chess; Fresh plays matches in the park with his father (Samuel L. Jackson), who gives him the wisdom his needs to outsmart his opponents.

'Fresh' Was Released During a Banner Year for Cinema

Close

Fresh may not have received the attention and accolades that it deserved during its initial release, but it is not all that surprising considering that 1994 is one of the greatest years in film history. Between the blockbuster success of Forrest Gump, the cultural defining impact of Pulp Fiction, the cult recognition of The Shawshank Redemption, and the outstanding box office success of The Lion King, 1994 was packed with several films that would later be referred to as all-time classics.

It seems unlikely that the film industry will ever have a year like 1994 again, as independent cinema no longer gets the same level of support that it once did. Fresh was among the many indie films like Clerks, Shallow Grave, and Chungking Express that were given substantial enough releases that audiences outside of New York and Los Angeles were actually able to see them. In an era where many indie films are only given short theatrical runs before their streaming debuts, the opportunity for a film like Fresh to even exist seems much more rare.

Fresh is currently available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

