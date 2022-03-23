Gibbs also talks about how she broke the top of her heel bone in a take with Sebastian Stan.

With Fresh now streaming on Hulu, I recently got to speak with director Mimi Cave and Jojo T. Gibbs about making their wild movie. Written by Lauryn Kahn, who previously wrote the Netflix comedy Ibiza, Fresh is a regular boy meets girl story about the horrors of modern dating…until it isn’t. While I’d love to say more, I strongly suggest pushing play on Fresh knowing as little as you can. Fresh also stars Sebastian Stan, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Dayo Okeniyi, Charlotte Le Bon, and Andrea Bang.

During the interview, Cave and Gibbs talked about what it was like reading the script for the first time, how they’ve been describing the film to friends and family, why they each wanted to be part of this film, which sequence was the most challenging to shoot, and Gibbs talks about how she broke the top of her heel bone in a take with Sebastian Stan.

Check out what they had to say in the player above, and below is a list of exactly what we talked about. For more on Fresh, you can read or watch my interview with Sebastian Stan and Daisy Edgar-Jones

Mimi Cave and Jojo T. Gibbs

What did people tell them about the script prior to reading it?

Why they wanted to be part of the movie.

How have they been described the film to friends and family?

What were some of the challenges Cave ran into in the editing room?

Which sequence was the most challenging to shoot and why?

Gibbs talks about how she broke her to top of her heel bone in a take with Sebastian Stan and how it happened.

