The following article contains descriptions of graphic violence.

In March this year, the world saw the release of Mimi Cave’s directorial debut Fresh. The dark comedy-horror had viewers in shock and disgust when they realized that what appeared to be a rom-com about the pitfalls of modern-age dating had veered into a gruesome idea of what the richest of the rich are really spending their money on.

Ranging from indie movies by auteur directors to cult classics like The Hills Have Eyes, cannibalism has shown up time and time again in cinema, and is still considered one of its most taboo subjects.

Related: Sex, Drugs and Driller Killers: The History of Video Nasties

‘Trouble Every Day’ 2001

Shane (Vincent Gallo) and his wife June (Tricia Vessey) have traveled to Paris to celebrate their honeymoon. However, Shane has an ulterior motive – he is there to find Coré (Béatrice Dalle). Coré is the wife of Dr. Léo Sémeneau (Alex Descas), and she is afflicted with a strange condition that Shane shares – a desire for violence and the taste of human flesh.

Part of the New French Extremity, Trouble Every Day is a visceral and disturbing look at the relationship between two people suffering, as well as how they are affected by not just their hunger, but by the way they are treated by their loved ones. This heartbreaking horror is one of Claire Denis’ best movies.

‘The Green Inferno’ 2013

An homage to Cannibal Holocaust, Eli Roth's controversial The Green Inferno follows a group of student activists as they venture into the Amazon rainforest to raise awareness of the destruction of the forest and in turn the homeland of a native tribe.

However, when their plane crashes on its way over to their destination, they come across the tribe who do not take lightly to the disturbance. Before they know it, the students are having their limbs broken, their genitals mutilated and their bodies consumed. The Green Inferno was met with criticism for its depiction of Indigenous peoples, and is definitely not for the fainthearted; it was one of the many films dubbed ‘video nasties’.

‘The Hills Have Eyes’ (1977)

One of horror legend Wes Craven’s first films The Hills Have Eyes follows Bob Carter (Russ Grieve) and his family as they travel across Nevada on vacation. When a car accident leaves them stranded in the desert, they split up, leading to dire consequences, making this a horror movie that will make you avoid road trips.

A family of murderous cannibals is in the area looking for their next victims, and the Carters are the perfect prey. Soon their wholesome holiday becomes a violent nightmare as Bob and his daughters are attacked, and his granddaughter Katy is kidnapped. It’s down to his son-in-law Doug (Martin Speer) to face off against the family and rescue Katy.

Related: Best Dysfunctional Family Horror Movies

‘Bone Tomahawk’ (2015)

In this horror Western, when local doctor Samantha (Lili Simmons) is abducted by a local tribe. Sheriff Hunt (Kurt Russell) and three other men, including Samantha’s husband Arthur (Patrick Wilson), ride off in a quest to rescue her. Unfortunately, though, this tribe is made up of flesh-eating cannibals.

The rescue mission ends up being bloody and violent as the men are ambushed and attacked at every turn, leaving them to risk everything in the search for Samantha.

‘Alive’ (1993)

Alive is based on the horrific true story of a Uruguayan rugby team who were involved in a plane crash in the '70s which left 16 survivors stranded in the Andes for 72 days in freezing cold temperatures.

The film gives an insight into what their time on the mountain was truly like, with the group fighting through their injuries, an avalanche, and extreme exposure. When they ultimately begin to also suffer with their insatiable hunger, they must weigh up their options: die of starvation or do the unthinkable.

NEXT: 10 Recent Horror Movies which Prove that Horror is the Best Genre Right Now