The thriller will be available to stream on Hulu in the U.S. starting March 4th.

Searchlight Pictures has officially landed the worldwide rights to Legendary Entertainment’s Fresh ahead of its world premiere. The thriller, directed by Mimi Cave and written by Lauren Kahn, will debut at this year’s virtual Sundance Film Festival. Fresh will also be available to stream exclusively in the U.S. on Hulu beginning March 4, and on Star+ and Disney+ in all other territories beginning in the spring.

Fresh, which will act as Cave’s feature debut, stars Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People) and Sebastian Stan (Captain America) as lead characters Noa and Steve. In the synopsis, Noa is described as a young woman “frustrated with dating apps” who takes a chance on the mysterious but charming Steve. After accepting a romantic weekend getaway with the man, Noa comes face-to-face with trouble as she must survive her boyfriend’s unusual appetite.

“Fresh is a wildly allegorical story,” stated Cave. “Yet the film carries strings of truth throughout that I hope resonate for different audiences. I'm so pleased to be working with the Searchlight team to bring our film to the world and can’t wait for people to see the brilliant performances Daisy and Sebastian give.” Alongside Edgar-Jones and Stan, the film stars Jojo T. Gibbs (Twenties), Charlotte Le Bon (Anthropoid), Andrea Bang (Luce), and Dayo Okeniyi (The Spectacular Now).

Adam McKay and Kevin Messick are set to produce the film under Hyperobject Industries with Maeve Cullinane acting as co-producer. Leading the crew will be cinematographer Pawel Pogorzelski, editor Martian Pensa, composer Alex Somers, and production designer Jennifer Morden. When asked about the film, Searchlight Presidents Matthew Greenfield and David Greenbaum stated,

m>“Fresh upends all romance tropes and boldly comments on the precarious nature of the modern dating experience, Mimi Cave has brilliantly brought Lauryn Kahn’s razor-sharp script to the screen and gives audiences something they will savor from beginning to end.”

Fresh will premiere on January 20 as a part of Sundance Film Festival’s Midnight section. Fresh will mark Edgar-Jones’s third appearance in a feature film, while also being Stan’s second appearance in a Sundance film.

