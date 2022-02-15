Hulu debuted today the trailer for Fresh, an upcoming thriller that premieres in early March. The story is universal: a girl is frustrated with life on dating apps until she meets a guy who stands out and they start a relationship. The less universal part is that this guy has some potentially dangerous secrets lurking in the background, and when she finds them out it might be too late. Come to think of it, that’s also not that uncommon after all.

The trailer goes straight to the point and makes it clear why Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones) is having a bad time with dating apps. The story is then presented as a sweet boy-meets-girl at a supermarket, with silly jokes and cute looks, and just when you think we’re going down the romcom road… well, the “Heads Will Roll” soundtrack playing in the background and Steve (Sebastian Stan) stating that he’s not going to tell a secret otherwise Noa would freak out should make it clear that that girl is in trouble.

The duo of stars are probably going to rake in a lot of spectators on Hulu: Edgar-Jones rose to prominence after starring in Hulu’s Normal People, one the most critically acclaimed series of 2020. She was recently in Netflix’s War of the Worlds. Stan developed a huge fanbase after playing Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He was recently in another Hulu series and he also played one half of a somewhat different couple: Pam & Tommy. With Edgar-Jones, Stan and a twisted romcom on the table, Fresh might end up becoming one of the must-see titles from the next month.

Fresh is directed by Mimi Cave, who makes her feature film directorial debut after helming music videos for several years. Cave’s debut was selected to premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and, at the time, the filmmaker revealed that aside from the thriller aspect of the story, there are other topics and twists she wants to tackle with the film:

“[Fresh] is really kind of a classic boy meets girl thriller, with a twist and it comments on the perils of contemporary dating,” says Cave. “I would also consider it a film about female friendships and a sort of strange coming of age movie. […] The tone in which [the script] came through was unique. I felt like I had an opportunity to do something different and take an age-old story and twist it, and chop it up if you will.”

Cave is referring to the script by Lauryn Kahn, who previously wrote the Netflix comedy Ibiza. She also worked on the set of Step Brothers, The Other Guys and Eastbound & Down, so we know she's got the comedy roots down. It'll be interesting to see how the screenwriter mixes up the humor with the most disturbing aspects of the story.

Hulu premieres Fresh on March 4.

You can watch the trailer below:

