A new official poster for Hulu and Searchlight Pictures' comedic thriller Fresh has just arrived. The film depicts the hellscape of modern dating, telling the story of a young woman (Daisy Edgar-Jones) who finds out that her new boyfriend (Sebastian Stan) has some very unusual cravings when it comes to food. The darkly comic thriller also stars Jonica T. Gibbs, Charlotte Le Bon, Dayo Okeniyi, Andrea Bang, and Brett Dier.

The newest poster for the grim festival darling avoids subtlety in favor of stylistic foreshadowing. The poster features both Edgar-Jones and Stan's faces front and center, bathed in a bright red color reminiscent of blood. Between their faces is the title of the film in large, floaty white letters which resemble plastic produce bags, which is fitting since both characters meet in a grocery store in the film. The blood-red color design and ominous lettering of the title indicate that a bloodbath will most likely ensue within the movie's runtime.

Fresh had its world premiere at this year's Sundance Film Festival to rave reviews. The official trailer was released by Hulu a week ago, so the streaming service seems to be giving the film the promotion it deserves after picking up the festival darling just after its world premiere.

Fresh is directed by Mimi Cave from a script by Lauryn Kahn. Fresh is Cave's feature debut, but she has helmed several notable short films and music videos in the past, while Kahn penned the script for Netflix's 2018 comedy Ibiza starring Gillian Jacobs. Star Edgar-Jones recently starred in Epix's latest adaptation of War of the Worlds, which has been renewed for a third season, and will next be seen in Olivia Newman's Where The Crawdads Sing. Stan is currently starring in Hulu's hit series Pam and Tommy, and is set to appear in the upcoming films Sharper and The Brutalist. Don't Look Up director Adam McKay serves as a producer on the film.

Fresh premieres exclusively on Hulu on March 4. Check out the all new poster below:

