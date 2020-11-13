The Trailer for the ‘Fresh Prince’ Reunion Special Will Probably Make You Emotional

Will Smith has released the trailer for HBO Max’s upcoming Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion special. The special will bring together series regulars Smith, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Alfonso Ribeiro as well as recurring co-star DJ Jazzy Jeff. Smith also sat down with Janet Hubert, who originally played Aunt Viv, for a candid conversation.

For me, the surprising omission here are any of the showrunners, producers, or writers. That’s not to say that the cast won’t be interesting or have lots of fun memories to share, but I always feel like you can get a better understanding of show’s development when you speak with people who are behind the camera. I’m sure it’s nice to learn about the rapport between Smith and Ribeiro, but it’s not like any of the actors were consistently in the writers’ room. Hopefully some of the behind-the-scenes footage will shine some light on how the series developed and changed over its run.

Check out the trailer below. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion arrives on HBO Max on November 19th.

