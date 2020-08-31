A ‘Fresh Prince’ Unscripted Reunion Special Is Coming to HBO Max

One of my favorite all-time sitcoms is The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, the show that made Will Smith a superstar, surrounded him with an impeccable ensemble cast, and put them all through heartwarming, absurd, and genuinely real storylines week after week. If you want to stream any classic Fresh Prince episodes (my recommendation might be the one where Uncle Phil is really good at pool), you must do so on HBO Max, the streaming home of the sitcom. Thus, it makes sense that the network is now bringing a Fresh Prince unscripted reunion special to life, featuring Smith and many of his castmates reminiscing about their classic, iconic show.

The reunion special will be taped on September 10, which is The Fresh Prince‘s 30th anniversary, and will come to HBO Max around Thanksgiving of this year. Smith will return for the taping alongside Tatyana Ali (Ashley Banks), Karyn Parsons (Hilary Banks), Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey), Daphne Maxwell Reid (the second Aunt Viv), Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton Banks), and of course DJ Jazzy Jeff (here’s hoping nobody throws him into or out of a doorway). The special promises “a funny and heartfelt night full of music, dancing, and special surprise guests, in honor of the series that ran for six seasons and 148 episodes.” It will be directed by Marcus Raboy (Laugh Aid) and executive produced by Rikki Hughes (Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones).

I will take any new Fresh Prince content I can get, and the idea of such a sparkling cast (sans Uncle Phil’s James Avery, who died in 2013) reuniting and reminiscing sparks my nostalgia fire quite strongly. Be on the lookout for this special on HBO Max around Thanksgiving. For more HBO Max sitcom reunions, here’s the intel on Friends.