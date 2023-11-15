We've seen Batman vs. Superman, Captain America vs. Iron Man, and Freddy Krueger vs. Jason Voorhees, but the end of 2023 will introduce an all-new heavyweight match-up between renowned psychologist Sigmund Freud (Anthony Hopkins) and The Chronicles of Narnia author C.S. Lewis (Matthew Goode). This will all be chronicled in director Matt Brown's upcoming drama, Freud's Last Session. Unlike those aforementioned match-ups between superheroes and slasher villains, this conflict between the two prominent historical figures will not be settled through violent fisticuffs but through articulate debate.

As those who are familiar with Sigmund Freud and C.S. Lewis already know, the two brilliant scholars could not be more different from each other. Sigmund Freud was one of the most revered and influential psychiatrists ever to live and a well-known atheist despite being raised Jewish in his home country of Austria. English novelist C.S. Lewis, on the other hand, was a highly respected scholar and follower of Anglican Christianity, with most of his fiction and non-fiction work serving as allegories for the religion (especially within The Chronicles of Narnia series).

Now, Freud's Last Session introduces a hypothetical scenario of what would happen if Sigmund Freud and C.S. Lewis debated the efficacy of religion and the existence of a higher power behind closed doors. While a meeting such as this never actually occurred in real life, it's a fascinating concept for historical fiction and one that is sure to generate Awards season buzz. To learn more about this engaging debate between two of history's greatest minds, as well as its cast, trailer, release date, and more, here is everything we know so far about Freud's Last Session.

Freud's Last Session Release Date December 22, 2023 Director Matt Brown Cast Anthony Hopkins, Matthew Goode, Liv Lisa Fries Main Genre Drama Genres Biography, History Distributor(s) Sony Pictures Classics

When is 'Freud's Last Session' Coming Out?

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

Freud's Last Session made its festival debut earlier this year on October 27, at the 2023 AFI Film Festival. The film will begin its limited theatrical run when Freud's Last Session begins on Friday, December 22, just in time for Christmas.

Where Can You Watch 'Freud's Last Session'?

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

As mentioned above, Freud's Last Session will be available to see exclusively in theaters following its limited theatrical premiere in late December. Plans for a streaming release at a later date have not been announced at this time. That said, being distributed by Sony Pictures Classics does give a hint at where Freud's Last Session could be coming to streaming at a later time. While Sony does not have an in-house streaming platform of its own, the company does frequently collaborate with Netflix to bring its catalog of content to streaming. Earlier in 2023, Sony partnered up with Netflix to bring its blockbuster superhero sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, to the streaming platform, so Netflix is a likely possibility for Freud's Last Session's streaming home.

Does 'Freud's Last Session' Have a Trailer?

Sony Pictures Classics released the first trailer for Freud's Last Session on October 25, just two days before it premiered at the 2023 AFI Film Festival. The trailer begins with C.S. Lewis arriving at Sigmund Freud's humble abode just before he gets a good luck pep talk from Sigmund's daughter, Anna Freud (Liv Lisa Fries). Once inside, Freud and Lewis begin their profound meeting of the minds, exchanging clever wordplay and profound anecdotes. Their philosophical debate will likely primarily take place in Freud's home. Still, the trailer does seem to include various flashbacks and existential moments, such as a deep dive into C.S. Lewis' time as a soldier in the Great War.

Who Stars in 'Freud's Last Session'?

Close

Bringing to life the remarkably complex personality of Sigmund Freud is two-time Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins. Though he may be best known for his bone-chilling performance as Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs, Hopkins' prolific and diverse career requires no introduction, also being a major element of the Thor films and his second Oscar-winning role in The Father. Portraying Freud's philosophical opponent opposite Hopkins is Matthew Goode as C.S. Lewis. An Emmy-nominated actor, the Downton Abbey star is no stranger to historical dramas, both fiction and non-fiction, having played the villainous Morton in The King's Man and Hugh Alexander in the World War II drama The Imitation Game.

A significant figure in Sigmund Freud's life is his daughter Anna Freud (who would later in life follow in her father's footsteps and become a renowned psychologist in her own right). Anna will be portrayed by Babylon Berlin star Liv Lisa Fries. Another notable addition to the cast is Goode's fellow Downton Abbey star Stephen Campbell Moore, who will be playing C.S. Lewis' friend and colleague J.R.R. Tolkien. That name should sound familiar to fantasy novel fans everywhere, as Tolkien is the creator of The Lord of the Rings.

The cast also features Jodi Balfour (Ted Lasso), Orla Brady (Star Trek: Picard), David Shields (The Crown), Pádraic Delaney (The Wind that Shakes the Barley), Rhys Mannion (Clean Sweep), Tarek Bishara (The Tale), Anna Amalie Blomeyer (Ernesto's Island), Bary Buckley (Vikings), and George Andrew-Clarke.

What Is 'Freud's Last Session' About?

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

The official plot synopsis for Freud's Last Session reads as follows:

"On the eve of the Second World War, two of the greatest minds of the twentieth century, C.S. LEWIS and SIGMUND FREUD converge for their own personal battle over the existence of God. FREUD’S LAST SESSION interweaves the lives of Freud and Lewis, past, present, and through fantasy, bursting from the confines of Freud’s study on a dynamic journey."

Who Is Making 'Freud's Last Session'?

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

Directing Freud's Last Session is filmmaker Matt Brown, who previously directed the Dev Patel-starring biopic The Man Who Knew Infinity, which told the story of brilliant Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan. The screenplay for Freud's Last Session was written by screenwriter and playwright Mark St. Germain, who previously wrote the orphaned cheetah family drama Duma.

Also attached to the crew of Freud's Last Session are composer Coby Brown (The Man Who Knew Infinity), cinematographer Ben Smithard (The Father), editor Paul Tothill (Pride & Prejudice), production designer Luciana Arrighi (Sense and Sensibility), and art director Taine King, who previously worked on the art department for many of Ridley Scott's recent features like House of Gucci and Napoleon.

Another C.S. Lewis Adaptation is in the Works at Netflix with a Reboot of 'The Chronicles of Narnia'

Image by Jefferson Chacon

If Freud's Last Session really does come to Netflix, it would actually be the perfect place for it. That's because the streaming giant has big plans for Lewis' most prolific and beloved work, The Chronicles of Narnia franchise. Earlier in 2023, Netflix announced that Barbie filmmaker Greta Gerwig would be directing two film adaptations of The Chronicles of Narnia, hoping to kickstart a new franchise of the beloved and much-adapted source material. Filming on the project is expected to begin in 2024.