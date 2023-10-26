In the first teaser trailer of Matthew Brown-helmed cinematic adaptation of Freud's Last Session, which is anticipated to be as huge as it is profound, the two-time Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins takes on the mantle of the psychoanalyst, Sigmund Freud as he has an encounter with C.S. Lewis (played by Matthew Goode).

While the film is not based on a true story, it takes the main characters and their real-life ideas seriously. Freud is the founder of psychoanalysis — which is a theory about how the mind works and a method of helping people in distress. Lewis, on the other hand, was a British writer and is well-known for his acclaimed The Chronicles of Narnia novels the three movies are adapted after. In an interview with THR last year, Brown revealed his thought process behind creating this film in the following words:

“Beyond my own intellectual curiosity and inclination towards this piece, there is a deep recognition of how incredibly timely and important this film is. We live in an age that is so ideologically polarized, where everyone is stuck in their own tribes, with no real dialogue. I want to make a film for all audiences that are emotional, thought-provoking, and creative. A film that asks the big questions, while investigating what is at the heart of the human condition: love, faith, and mortality.”

What is the Plot of ‘Freud's Last Session’ About?

Image via Sony

The film's fictional narrative based on real-world people is set on September 3, 1939, a critical juncture in history, as Britain was on the brink of joining World War II. Sigmund Freud, having recently escaped the Nazi occupation of Vienna, finds himself visited by the then-atheist turned devout Christian, C.S. Lewis. The two have intellectually stimulating conversations about science, religion, intricacies of faith, deep exploration of the human psyche, sexuality, and beyond. The film previously was a stage play written by Mark St. Germain, who also returned to pen the script. In addition to Hopkins and Goode, the ensemble cast also includes, Rhys Mannion, Jodi Balfour, and Liv Lisa Fries, among others.

Freud's Last Session is all set to arrive in theaters in New York and Los Angeles on December 22. Check out the first teaser trailer below.