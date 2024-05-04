The Big Picture Freya Allan pursued her dream of working in the fantasy genre and has now set her sights on starring in an A24 film.

A24, known for massive success in the film industry, has an impressive slate of projects, including Love Lies Bleeding and Civil War.

Stay tuned for Freya Allan's appearance in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, and the upcoming The Witcher Season 4.

After landing a role alongside Henry Cavill starring as Ciri in Netflix's dark fantasy series, The Witcher, Freya Allan has broken out and landed several big roles in the past few years. Most notably, she will star opposite Kevin Durand, Owen Teague, and William H. Macy in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes by Maze Runner director Wes Ball. Allan has received several Saturn Award nominations for her performances as Ciri in The Witcher, and now she has her sights set on working with another studio that has become synonymous with success.

In a recent Ladies Night interview with Collider's Peri Nemiroff, Allan expressed interest in starring in a film for A24. After she first revealed that her earliest goal was to work in the fantasy genre (mission accomplished with The Witcher), Allan was asked for more career goals, to which she responded:

"No, I’ve got more now. Now I want to be in an A24 film. That’s, like, my thing. I’ve gotten so close. I always get the best scripts from them, and I’m like, “I wanna do that!”

Nemiroff went on to mention the upcoming project by Danny and Michael Philippou, Bring Her Back, which will star Sally Hawkins. The Philippou brothers recently directed Talk To Me, A24's highest-grossing horror film ever, which earned over $90 million worldwide on a reported budget of $4.5 million. Nemiroff suggested watching Talk To Me and pursuing a role in whichever film the Philippou brothers pursue next, which got an enthusiastic response from Allan.

What Else Does A24 Currently Have in the Works?

It's no secret that A24 is one of the most successful film and television studios operating in Hollywood today. Its biggest success to date has been Everything Everywhere All at Once, the sci-fi adventure epic starring Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, and Jamie Lee Curtis which grossed more than $143 million at the worldwide box office on a reported budget between $14-25 million. The film also won 7 Oscars out of 11 total nominations.

After carrying success from 2022 into 2023 with The Zone of Interest, Past Lives, and The Iron Claw, A24 is rolling through 2024 with an impressive slate. Love Lies Bleeding and Civil War have already been released, and Sing Sing (Colman Domingo and Clarence Maclin), MaXXXine (Mia Goth and Elizabeth Debicki), A Different Man (Sebastian Stan and Adam Pearson), Tuesday (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and Janet Planet (Julianne Nicholson and Will Patton) are all set to release later this year.

Catch Allan next in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, the tenth movie in the Planet of the Apes franchise, and stay tuned for the full Ladies Night interview soon.

