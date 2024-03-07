The Big Picture FRIDA documentary on Prime Video tells Frida Kahlo's story through her own words, bringing her artwork to life in a unique and vibrant way.

Director Carla Gutierrez, known for her work on RBG, captures Kahlo's essence through diary entries and interviews in this visually stunning production.

The trailer offers a glimpse into Kahlo's life post-accident, her relationship with Diego Rivera, and her artistic process, coming to Prime Video on March 14.

Prime Video is using all the colors in its palette to paint a vibrant trailer for their upcoming documentary, FRIDA, a project centered around the life of the legendary artist, Frida Kahlo. Helmed by Carla Gutierrez (RBG) in her directorial debut, the production will not only delve into the painter’s personal and professional life, but her experiences will be told in her own words through diary entries, essays, interviews, and letters, making the documentary the closest audiences will get to holding a conversation with the icon.

Bringing some of Kahlo’s most infamous paintings to life, the trailer is filled with a mix of stunning visuals paired with her artwork and archival footage of the woman behind the talent. With each piece of work unlocking another part of her inner being, the words that Kahlo spoke and penned during her lifetime add context to the recognizable self-portraits that now hang on the walls of museums around the world. Staying true to herself was not only what set Kahlo apart from other painters of her time, but what also made her creations all the more special, with the understanding that a part of her soul came with each of her designs.

After an accident with a bus left her 18-year-old body battered and bruised for the rest of her life, Kahlo drew inspiration from her wounds and found echoes of pain in the world of revolution around her. As a voice-over reading Kahlo’s words talks audiences through her process, viewers can see some of the pieces that stemmed from the many hurdles and joys of her life. And, of course, no documentary about the life of Kahlo would be complete without diving into her tumultuous relationship with fellow artist, Diego Rivera.

Who’s Behind ‘FRIDA’?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Bringing the dynamic and celebrated life of one of Mexico’s most revered painters to a form of documentary storytelling that’s never been done before is critically acclaimed editor Gutiérrez. While FRIDA may be her first dabble into filmmaking, it certainly isn’t her first project in the industry as she holds credits as an editor behind the documentary, RBG. For her work on the Oscar-nominated production about Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Gutiérrez nabbed an Emmy nomination, queueing her up for the perfect chance to pour more of her efforts into productions about some of the most inspirational women in history. Going all in on her Kahlo-centered film, Gutiérrez worked with a broad group of artists and historians over a two-year period to ensure they would do full justice to the painter’s legacy.

You can check out the trailer for FRIDA below and stream it on Prime Video on March 14.

Frida (2024) A raw and magical journey into the life of iconic artist Frida Kahlo, told through her own words from diaries, letters, essays, and interviews. Vividly brought to life with lyrical animation inspired by her unforgettable artwork. Release Date March 14, 2024 Director Carla Gutierrez Cast Frida Kahlo Runtime 87 minutes Main Genre Documentary

Watch On Prime Video