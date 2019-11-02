‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ #1 at the Box Office with $10.6 Million (But Don’t Celebrate Yet)

0

The post-Halloween weekend box office is off to a bumpy start as Terminator: Dark Fate wins Friday with $10.6 million domestically (Thursday previews included) earned from 4,086 locations. Despite getting the bragging rights for the top spot in the chart, this is an abysmal number for the sixth installment in the Terminator franchise that boasts two of its biggest stars, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, returning to the scene alongside newcomers Mackenzie Davis, Gabriel Luna, and Natalia Reyes.

We should have seen the writing on the proverbial wall when it was reported that Terminator: Dark Fate took in $2.35 million domestically from Thursday night previews. Despite Tim Miller-directed sequel’s story picking up after Terminator 2: Judgment Day (fans will tell you it’s the strongest chapter in the franchise) and promising to erase the memory of misfire entries Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Terminator Salvation, and Terminator Genisys, something went awry in getting audiences into the theater. We can’t point the finger at marketing because it’s arguably been tough to miss an ad, trailer, or promotional post encouraging you to go see the film. So, what gives? We might get a better idea once the official opening weekend number and stats come in.

The Paramount/Skydance Media/Fox flick, which had a reported budgets of somewhere between $185 to $196 million, is also struggling mightily overseas. China is reporting $19.4 million heading into this weekend. With a $10.6 million start, it’s very unlikely we’ll see miracles for this movie by the end of the weekend when it comes to drastically improving its earnings and make any kind of big push towards breaking even. I’ll keep an eye on how Terminator: Dark Fate fares in other international markets, too, because that could be major in this movie recouping its budget. But right now, as we going into Saturday, we should prepare for truly any outcome on this.

Coming in at number two is Harriet, the Kasi Lemmons-directed biopic about Harriet Tubman starring Cynthia Erivo in the titular role. The biopic picked up $3.9 million in its first Friday in theaters. The newcomer averaged $1,943 per theater with 2,059 locations in total. At number three as it heads into its fourth weekend at the box office is Joker. The film has hit a 30% dip in its earnings with $3.8 million earned domestically from a combined 3,519 locations across the nation. The highest-grossing R-rated film is still feeling the love as it holds tight to one of the top spots in the box office charts but is now sitting in its lowest ranking to date.

Coming in at number four is Maleficent: Mistress of Evil with $3.1 million pocketed domestically, bringing its domestic 15-day total to $75.3 million. Just one slot below the Disney sequel that’s struggling hard to get out of the red is fellow sequel Zombieland 2: Double Tap. The horror-comedy starring Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin raked in another $2 million on Friday from 3,337 locations and marking a 41% dip in earnings from the previous week.

This weekend is going to be a rough one at the box office, no matter which way you slice it. Right now, it looks like Terminator: Dark Fate has the biggest fight ahead as it tries to convince prospective audiences to forget the bad sequels of days gone by. Can it succeed? Check in with me tomorrow to find out. Until then, check out our positive review of Terminator: Dark Fate.