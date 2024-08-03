The Big Picture Disney's Deadpool & Wolverine is set to break records with a $300 million milestone and a potential $100 million second weekend haul.

Disney’s Deadpool & Wolverine broke dozens of box office records in its first week of release, and it doesn't seem to be slowing down as it enters week two. The superhero blockbuster has now passed the $300 million milestone domestically, and by Sunday, should be able to break a two-decade-old domestic box office record. Deadpool & Wolverine grossed nearly $30 million on its second Friday, and is expected to generate around $90 million across the weekend. This number can easily increase, considering how the movie has been performing so far. What this means is that Deadpool & Wolverine could realistically deliver a $100 million-plus second weekend haul, after grossing a record-breaking $211 million in its first weekend.

Either way, by Sunday, the movie will pass Mel Gibson’s The Passion of the Christ to become the highest-grossing R-rated release in domestic box office history. Deadpool & Wolverine has generated just under $330 million domestically so far, and will overtake both its predecessors by Sunday — both domestically and worldwide. The first Deadpool film concluded its run with just over $780 million globally in 2016, while Deadpool 2 grossed a hair over $785 million a couple of years later. But the superhero landscape has changed drastically in the six years since the Merc with the Mouth last rampaged across the screen.

Fittingly, considering its themes, Deadpool & Wolverine is being seen as a messiah for the genre, and especially the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which had been struggling in the post-pandemic years with a bunch of box office under-performers, and increasing audience apathy. Deadpool & Wolverine, which unites the fan-favorite titular characters for a foul-mouthed, multiverse-hopping buddy comedy adventure, is all but guaranteed to become the second movie of the year, after Inside Out 2, to pass the coveted $1 billion mark globally.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' Is Set to Demolish a Two-Decade-Old Record this Weekend

Debuting in its wake, director M. Night Shyamalan’s latest thriller, Trap, is over-performing despite mixed reviews and a worryingly low C+ CinemaScore from opening day audiences. Starring comeback kid Josh Hartnett, the movie generated just under $7 million on its opening day of release, and is heading towards a first-weekend haul of around $20 million. This is par for the course for Shyamalan, who self-funds his movies — Trap is estimated to have cost around $30 million. It is also his first movie in years for Warner Bros, having recently come out of a long creative partnership with Universal. By comparison, Shyamalan's last film, Knock at the Cabin, opened with $14 million last year, and concluded its domestic run with a disappointing $35 million.

The third spot on Friday was claimed by the holdover hit Twisters, which added over $6 million to its total. The movie is expected to generate over $20 million this weekend — its third — as it nears the $200 million mark domestically. Starring Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones, and directed by the acclaimed Lee Isaac Chung, Twisters is certain to pass the $200 million mark some time next week, after which it’ll set its sights on overtaking the first film’s $240 million lifetime haul.

The fourth and fifth spots were claimed by two animated blockbusters — Illumination’s Despicable Me 4, and Pixar’s Inside Out 2. Despicable Me 4 is eyeing around $10 million in its fifth weekend after grossing over $3 million on Friday. This should take its running domestic total to just under $315 million by Sunday. Inside Out 2, on the other hand, is expected to gross over $6 million in its eighth weekend, which should take its domestic total to an incredible $626 million. Inside Out 2 is already the top-grossing animated movie of all time, and one of the top 10 highest-grossing movies in global box office history. Elsewhere, the children's film Harold and the Purple Crayon, starring Zachary Levi, is eying around $6 million in its first weekend, against a reported budget of $40 million. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates over the weekend.