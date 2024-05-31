The “Friday Night Death Slot” spells certain doom for shows that attempt to continue for multiple seasons. Traditional logic suggests that television viewers are unlikely to watch new programming during the evening on Friday nights, as they are most likely engaged in other social activities. Sunday evenings are traditionally when great HBO drama shows air new episodes, and many popular sitcoms release new installments at some point during the week. However, shows that are slotted in on Friday evenings rarely last much longer than a few seasons after being moved to the “graveyard slot.”

Streaming has certainly changed the dynamics of television, as audiences are often more keen to binge new shows in their entirety, rather than watching them on a week-to-week basis. However, there were many great shows that were canceled before they had the chance to develop because they were given the disappointing airtime on Friday nights. Here are the ten best “Friday Night Death” slot shows, ranked.

10 ‘The Green Hornet’ (1966-1967)

Created by George W. Trendle & Fran Striker

While shows and movies inspired by comic books are now more popular than ever, The Green Hornet was a groundbreaking superhero series that exposed the genre to a wide audience. The action series centered on the adventures of the billionaire playboy Britt Reid (Van Williams), who took on the persona of “The Green Hornet” in order to take down dastardly criminals. Reid teams up with the martial arts expert Kato (Bruce Lee), turning the series into a fun buddy cop adventure that focuses on the growth of their relationship over time.

The Green Hornet grew a strong cult fanbase and continued on in various alternate forms of media.

Despite being canceled in its first season, The Green Hornet grew a strong cult fanbase and continued on in various alternate forms of media. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind director Michel Gondry eventually directed a 2011 reboot starring Seth Rogen; while the film was unsuccessful, Universal appears to be moving forward with another reimagining by Leigh Whannel.

9 ‘Mission: Impossible’ (1966-1973)

Created by Bruce Geller

With its instantly iconic theme song, incredible stunt sequences, and frequent twists and turns, the original Mission: Impossible series laid the groundwork for the future of the espionage genre. Over the course of seven great seasons, the show racked up an impressive number of awards nominations, developing a passionate fanbase who had grown invested in the characters. Unfortunately, the series was ultimately moved into the Friday slot and promptly canceled before it got to reach an eighth installment.

Although it marked an unfortunate end to a series that had significant potential, the Mission: Impossible film franchise managed to continue the legacy of the series. Tom Cruise’s investment in delivering death-defying stunts with each installment has managed to captivate worldwide audiences; it's one of the rare film sagas that truly does not have a bad entry, and still has an exciting future ahead of it.

8 ‘The Jim Henson Hour’ (1989)

Created by Jim Henson

It goes without saying that Jim Henson is one of the most accomplished artists in the history of the entertainment industry. Through his creation of iconic works like The Muppet Show, Sesame Street, The Dark Crystal, and Labyrinth, Henson told stories that both children and adults could relate to; his imagination was only limited by the technical limitations of his time. Sadly, not all of Henson’s endeavors were equally successful. The anthology series, The Jim Henson Hour, was canceled before it could even complete airing its first season.

There’s reason to believe that The Jim Henson Hour could have been an exciting example of Henson’s artistic freedom.

Given what he was clearly capable of, there’s reason to believe that The Jim Henson Hour could have been an exciting example of Henson’s artistic freedom. While his passing eroded any chance of the series ever getting a proper reboot, documentaries like Ron Howard’s Disney+ film Jim Henson: Idea Man have shed light on some of the artist’s underdeveloped projects.

7 ‘Knight Rider’ (1982-1986)

Created by Glen A. Larson

Knight Rider is a cult favorite among many viewers who grew up with the show in the 1980s, although some refer to it as a “so bad it’s good” series. Nonetheless, Glen A. Larson’s science fiction adventure series was responsible for turning David Hasselhoff into a household name, and certainly featured more impressive visual effects and action sequences than many of its contemporaries. Despite the heavy marketing and merchandising that resulted from the show’s initial success, Knight Rider was canceled after its fourth season.

Some fans may have argued that the series overstayed its welcome, but Knight Rider has grown a strong cult fanbase and continues to inspire weekly genre shows with high-concept premises. It’s a series that has been lovingly parodied and homage in such comedy shows as Saturday Night Live, Family Guy, and Robot Chicken among many others.

6 ‘The Dean Martin Show’ (1965-1974)

Created by Dean Martin

One of the original members of “The Rat Pack,” Dean Martin changed television and entertainment forever through his partnership with Jerry Lewis. While he often starred in films like Ocean’s Eleven, Martin’s variety series The Dean Martin Show was a groundbreaking work of television comedy that became one of the pinnacles of NBC’s lineup. Unfortunately, the show’s popularity hit a downward spiral in later seasons, leading the show to be canceled just short of its first decade on the air.

The Dean Martin Show was instrumental in proving the merits of late night entertainment.

Although it’s unfortunate that viewers were robbed of more hours of entertainment from Martin, The Dean Martin Show was instrumental in proving the merits of late night entertainment. It’s unlikely that future late night superstars like Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Conan O’Brien, Seth Meyers, or Trevor Noah would have had the careers that they did if it was not for the precedent that Martin set.

5 ‘Planet of the Apes’ (1974)

Developed by Anthony Wilson

Most film fans are familiar with the Planet of the Apes movie franchise, which consists of five original films, a botched remake by Tim Burton, a successful prequel trilogy starring Andy Serkis, and the most recent installment, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. However, there was a Planet of the Apes television series that aired in 1974 that continued the story of many of the original films’ primary characters. With impressive makeup work and surprisingly thought-provoking ideas, the Planet of the Apes television series was just as ambitious as the films that inspired it.

The Planet of the Apes television series may have been ahead of its time, as the network could not afford such a costly program on a weekly basis. Still, it remains an interesting chapter in the franchise’s history, indicating that the Planet of the Apes saga had a longevity that most sagas don’t.

4 ‘Chuck’ (2007-2012)

Created by Pierre Boulle

Before he became well known as Billy Batson in the DC Extended Universe, Zachary Levi proved he had a strength for science fiction action comedy with the inventive spy series Chuck. Levi starred in the titular role of a lowly tech store employee who gets CIA information downloaded into his brain, transforming him into a secret agent. While the show was praised for its deep mythology and strong supporting characters, Chuck was canceled after its fifth season.

The final run of episodes may have been a little bit too dramatic compared to what most fans of the show were used to. Nonetheless, Chuck still has a strong cult fanbase and could likely get a reboot in the near future. Considering that it is unlikely that the Shazam! franchise will continue within the next iteration of the DC Universe, it may be a good time for Levi to return to his other most iconic role.

3 ‘The Flintstones’ (1960-1966)

Created by William Hannah & Joseph Barbera

It’s hard to overstate the tremendous impact that The Flintstones had on animation during its initial run. The series was the first animated series to draw more than a youthful audience, proving that animated comedies could be both inventive and genuinely hilarious. While the show earned many accolades for its first few seasons, The Flintstones was canceled shortly after it moved to Friday nights.

Although it didn’t end up having the longevity of animated shows like The Simpsons or South Park, The Flintstones had many reboots, continuations, and spinoffs. A series of live-action films starring John Goodman and Rick Moranis attempted to revitalize the property, and at one point Seth MacFarlane was working on a subversive animated reboot aimed at a slightly older demographic. The Flintstones continues to be a treasure trove of merchandising, with many toys, games, and even a breakfast cereal named after it.

2 ‘Firefly’ (2002)

Created by Joss Whedon

Firefly is perhaps the greatest “one-hit wonder” in television history. After the success of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel, Joss Whedon began developing an ambitious science fiction western series that followed the crew of the starship Serenity as it avoided the evil agents of the fascist Alliance. Firefly’s first season was met with great acclaim, but the Friday night death slot spelled certain doom for its future; after being aired in non-chronological order, Firefly was promptly canceled by Fox.

Despite only airing thirteen episodes, Firefly drew out a passionate fanbase who had become invested in the show’s great characters. Whedon’s 2005 film Serenity united the former cast back for another adventure that closed out the character arcs that were intended for later seasons; Firefly comics, books, and fan fiction remains just as popular today as it was during the show’s initial broadcast.

1 ‘Star Trek’ (1966-1969)

Created by Gene Roddenberry

While it would go on to become one of the biggest science fiction franchises of all-time, it’s easy to forget that Star Trek had a very difficult journey in its initial stages of production. After a disastrous pilot, creator Gene Roddenberry reshaped the series to focus on the relationship between Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner) and Commander Spock (Leonard Nimoy). The show narrowly missed an early cancelation, but was saved by a letter writing campaign by passionate fans. Nonetheless, the decline in quality in the third season brought Star Trek: The Original Series to an abrupt conclusion.

Star Trek: The Original Series has since been hailed as one of the greatest science fiction shows of all-time, spawning a franchise that continues to this day. Shatner, Nimoy, and the rest of the supporting cast reprised their roles for six film installments, and Star Trek: The Next Generation took the saga to new heights when it began airing in 1987.

