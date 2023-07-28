Friday Night Lights is a football inspirational television show set in Dillon, Texas. Texas is the place of football, and people are passionate about how the game is played. These characters will forever sit with the viewers as one of the most inspirational shows on TV. The characters grow and become more likable as they face academic and athletic challenges.

The integration of football and life lessons is the reason why viewers continue to rewatch this show on their preferred streamer. Characters like Julie Taylor, Matt Saracen, and Landry Clarke grow and become more likable throughout the series. Who in the cast is the most likable?

10 Julie Taylor

Julie Taylor (Aimee Teegarden) is the daughter of Coach Eric Taylor (Kyle Chandler) and Tami Taylor (Connie Britton). In the first season, she is not keen on the idea of moving to Dillon, Texas. She passionately hates football and refuses to sit with any football players, let alone be friends with any of them. Her goal is to gain independence and trust from her parents.

As a teenager trying to navigate her life in a small town, she does not know the clear path of her future. Her independence shows more prominently when she decides to move to Chicago with Matt Saracen (Zach Gilford) after graduating from high school.

9 Matt Saracen

Matt Saracen is the son of an army man. He has a big heart and scarifies his high school experiences to taking care of his grandmother and stepping up as quarterback to fill in for Jason Street (Scott Porter). He is not your normal jock; he is self-aware and sensitive to the stereotypes of being an athlete.

He finds a place in the small town of Dillon when he becomes romantically involved with Julie. He becomes an excellent contribution to the Dillon Panthers. His determination to bring the Dillon Panthers to the championship is what keeps him going to become a valued member of the team.

8 Landry Clarke

Landry Clarke (Jesse Plemons) is nerdy and used to be the second choice in relationships and friendships. He is a funny, sarcastic friend. He believes he does not have a place in this world, but once he becomes a part of the Dillon Panthers football team, he finds his place in this small town.

Although Coach Taylor calls him Lance, he accepts it eventually. He becomes romantically involved with Tyra Collette (Adrianne Palicki), but the two mutually end their relationship and decide they should be friends. In the later seasons, he is accepted into Rice University.

7 Tyra Collette

Tyra Collette is feisty. Her goal in her life is to escape Dillon, and her determination to harness that goal gives her a chip on her shoulder. She believes she will never be able to leave Dillon because of her family. Her greatest determination is to defeat the small-town girl stereotype.

She grows closer to Tami Taylor, the school guidance consoler. Tami becomes helpful in helping Tyra pursue her goals by showing her colleges. She helps guide her through getting her grades up to go to college. She gets accepted to the University of Texas thus completing her goal of leaving Dillon.

6 Smash Williams

Brian "Smash" Williams (Gaius Charles) is arrogant. He has the talent to be a great football player, and he knows it. He thinks of himself as God's gift to the game of football. He lets everyone know; he is the star of the field. This gets him into trouble with Coach Taylor several times because Coach Taylor believes in a team. As someone who wants to be better at football, he starts to take steroids.

Coach Taylor steps in and kicks him off the team until he gets his act together. Once he gets hurt in the later seasons, he becomes less cocky and does everything to get him back on the field. His goal was to get a scholarship because his mother could not afford his education. He accomplishes that goal and receives an athletic scholarship to Texas A&M University.

5 Lyla Garrity

Lyla Garrity (Minka Kelly) is loyal, dedicated, and supportive. In Season 1, she is perceived as the princess, little-miss perfect. She is patient and passionate about helping those she cares about. She does everything she can to help Jason Street, her boyfriend, to be optimistic about his situation.

She is treated differently at school because she begins a relationship with Tim Riggins while she is still with Jason. She realizes life is not sunshine and rainbows when her parents get divorced, and she feels she has no one in her corner. Her courageous and kind nature makes others forget about her own needs. She becomes empowered and strong when she becomes more independent and prioritizes her well-being.

4 Jason Street

Jason Street was the star quarterback, but he had to deal with the worst-possible hand when he was paralyzed during a football game. In the first season, he embarks on this journey with pessimism but soon realizes he needs to look at it in a different light.

He becomes more optimistic, and he does his best with anything that is his thrown at him. He is courageous as he continues to strive to be the best version of himself as he undergoes this challenging path. He realizes after months of physical therapy; he is not the only one dealing with this hardship. Later, he becomes a father and a football coach.

3 Tim Riggins

Tim Riggins (Taylor Kitsch) is raised by his brother Billy Riggins. He does not have a role model and is a simple man: he likes girls, football, beer, and Texas. No matter the difficult decisions people have thrown at him, he does not let it change him. He becomes romantically involved with Lyla Garrity after navigating that his best friend, Jason, is paralyzed, and he believes it is his fault.

Coach Taylor takes him under his wing and becomes a role model for him. This helps him become more likable due to his personality change when he realizes he has people that care for him deeply. At the end of the series, he is seen building a home for himself with his brother.

2 Tami Taylor

Tami Taylor is the wife of Coach Taylor. She is humble and kind. Coach Taylor is passionate about football, and she deals with a lot of being a football coach’s wife. Her passion is to give advice, love, guidance, and care to her family and the community of Dillon. She guides her family to understand the true importance of family.

She is the glue that holds the Taylor family together. She is her husband's number one and would do anything to protect him and her family. Despite the negativity and backlash she receives as the coach's wife, she does not let the pessimistic thoughts of others get to her.

1 Coach Taylor

Coach Taylor is the heart and soul of the Dillon Panthers. He is tough towards players, and he demands respect. He is an excellent motivator for his players to be good players on and off the field. Above all else, he does not let the negativity of the passionate community get in the way of his methods of playing the game of football.

He cares deeply for those around him, especially in creating a bond with his players. Coach Taylor is a tough but caring leader who motivates his players and understands the importance of family on and off the field. He is strong and determined to help the Dillon Panthers to become champions.

