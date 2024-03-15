A top-rated TV show in the eyes of IMDb reviewers, Friday Night Lights remains one of the greatest TV sports dramas of its time. The series won just three Emmys and over 100 total award nominations during its five-season run. Created by Peter Berg, FNL follows the tumultuous seasons of a high school football team from a small fictional Texas town called Dillon. Led by Kyle Chandler as Coach Eric Taylor and Connie Britton as his wife, Tami, the series follows the evolution of the players as their lives change for the better or worse and where the game of football impacts them the most.

The series catered to teen and adult viewers as it featured love stories, coming-of-age dilemmas, and impossible choices. With over 76 episodes airing from 2006 to 2011, there are standout installations that left audiences teary-eyed, fired up, and ready to move to Dillon. IMDb's reviewers put their clear eyes and full hearts into reviewing the FNL canon in order to rank the episodes, and they can't lose.

10 "Laboring" - Season 4, Episode 12

IMDb Rating: 8.8

Image via NBC

Building up to the season finale, tensions were high as the Panthers retaliated against the Lion's prank by destroying their field and trying to get them to forfeit their match-up. In an episode where it felt like nothing could go right, from the birth of Billy's (Derek Phillips) son being overshadowed by his and Tim's (Taylor Kitsch) arrest for the car thefts to Vince (Michael B. Jordan) managing his grief following a loss. Tami becomes the subject of a newspaper feature about a parent calling for her firing.

The build-up had audiences champing at the bit for the season finale. The episode really forced audiences all in emotionally on the characters as everything that could go wrong did. It formed a sense of viewership community, rallying around fictional people during some of their lowest points and hoping they'll bounce back in the next episode and impending season.

9 "Hello, Goodbye" - Season 3, Episode 4

IMDb Rating: 8.8

Image via NBC

In a powerful season of character development, "Hello, Goodbye" is one of the best episodes. As Eric and Tami sift through their own conflicts that ultimately spill over into their marriage, this episode is a prime example of the powerful chemistry between Britton and Chandler. The introduction of the "principal's husband" and the return of the "coach's wife" put the Taylors in a shifting dynamic as they each need a certain level of support from the other. Eric can't decide what to do about the quarterback position, and Tami picks a fight with the boosters and the superintendent over the JumboTron.

The episode is also a send-off for Brian "Smash" Williams (Gaius Charles), his dreams of playing college ball rekindled after his injury in season two. Smash leaves his fate in the hands of Eric, and he isn't let down. This "goodbye" further emphasizes Eric's episode dilemma of his responsibility to each of his players. Seeing Smash's tryout at Texas A&M is a full-circle moment for audiences.

8 "Mud Bowl" - Season 1, Episode 20

IMDb Rating: 8.8

Image via NBC

After a train explosion costs the Panthers their home-field advantage for the semi-finals, the team builds a new field, neutral for both competing teams. As soon as the game begins, a torrential downpour begins, turning the new field into complete mud. The episode creates a gritty feel to it as the players return to the basics of football and where it all began; no stadiums or fancy fields, just grass, mud, and the players.

While the football team lives out their championship hopes and dreams, Tyra (Adrianne Palicki) is assaulted by a stranger while waiting for Landry (Jesse Plemons). She's able to fend off his advances, but not without the psychological toll. Audiences are left questioning the value of community by the end of the episode—a community effort to make the game happen but a communal failure for Tyra's safety.

7 "Tomorrow Blues" - Season 3, Episode 13

IMDb Rating: 8.9

Image via NBC

Although the series had survived three seasons already, each finale still felt like the last one. Taking place five months after the devastating championship loss, life seemingly has moved on as many of the characters prepare for college. The major conflict arises when Coach Taylor is ousted from Dillon thanks to Joe McCoy (D.W. Moffett), and he is unsure whether he'll take the post coaching East Dillon High, which is rundown but reopened.

In true small-town fashion, Billy and Mindy's (Stacey Oristano) wedding is what brings the cast together to celebrate while also considering the major life decisions ahead of them. The episode was a bold move by the writers and showrunners, as its fate was still not solidified by the episode's airing. Had this episode been the last one, there would have been enough to satisfy fans while also leaving the door open to a reboot.

6 "State" - Season 1, Episode 22

IMDb Rating: 8.9

Image via NBC

Audiences had cheered the Dillon Panthers on for an entire season, leading to this moment. The episode heavily blurred the lines between what was a fictional TV drama and a real-life football team, with fans so invested in this finale championship. It's a packed episode with the Taylor family's shocking surprise when Tami finds out she's pregnant; Lyla (Minka Kelly), Tyra, and Landry take a road trip; the Panthers go up against their former teammate, Ray "Voodoo" Tatum (Aldis Hodge).

The Panthers prevail, winning State and ending the series' first season on a high note with loose ends that audiences begged to be answered in a second season. At the time the episode aired, FNL had not announced a season two yet, but the emotional finale sealed the deal if there were any lingering doubts. From the playing of "Devil Town" to the mending relationships, this finale felt like all was right in the world.

5 "Texas Whatever" - Season 5, Episode 12

IMDb Rating: 9.0

Image via NBC

In the second-to-last episode of the entire series, fans were set up for what would be an emotional finale. The school board's consideration of eliminating one of the football programs weighs heavily on the characters, forcing the introduction of fundamental changes to Dillon. Fan-favorite characters also returned, as if to make the penultimate episode even more bittersweet.

The episode was directed by Kyle Chandler, his second and last directing credit. It seems only fitting that Chandler directed the episode as Tami and Eric fight over who should take their new job offer. The disagreement between them further emphasizes that Eric is a small-town boy who has a good thing going. The build-up to the finale had audiences questioning whether he'd be able to give Tami more and face the fears of change to leave Dillon. As many of the characters in the episode expressed, the town is like a drug, and the episode poses the question of who will kick it.

4 "Thanksgiving" - Season 4, Episode 13

IMDb Rating: 9.1

Image via NBC

Leaving audiences with so much to process at the conclusion of season four, this finale received its due from IMDb reviewers. This episode said goodbye to a major character, Tim Riggins, in a shocking twist of events. Despite being a bad boy, Tim is one of the most likable characters in the series, making his decision to take the fall for Billy's illegal chop shop all the more heart-wrenching.

In FNL's usual fashion, the season finale features an all-important game that hinges on one or two key moments. This time, it was whether Landry would make the game-winning field goal. All of that is overshadowed by Kitsch's excellent performance as Tim goes to prison, sacrificing parts of his future, so his nephew can have a stable father at home, something Billy and Tim never had.

3 "Underdogs" - Season 3, Episode 12

IMDb Rating: 9.1

Image via NBC

This episode is another great representation that FNL is not just a series about football. While it's not a season finale, "Underdogs" watches like one. From Eric and Tami weighing whether to report J.D. (Jeremy Sumpter) and Joe McCoy, to Matt's (Zach Gilford) confrontation with his mother about attending art school, the episode drops viewers in closely to these arcs all against the backdrop of the State Championship.

The championship on the line in this episode parallels season one's "State;" however, the Panthers did not take home the win despite clawing their way back to just a two-point difference. The loss was a whirlwind of culminating storylines from every character's angle and leaving it all on the field. It's an episode rooted in wisdom, which is why it earned a top spot.

2 "Always" - Season 5, Episode 13

IMDb Rating: 9.6

Image via NBC

After five seasons, FNL bowed out, gracefully wrapping up the arcs for long-standing characters and sending the series off on the right note. With the merging of the two Texas high school football teams, it was unclear whether Coach Taylor would stay to coach the unified teams or whether he and Tami would uproot and move to Philadelphia. The decision looms over the State Championship game.

The top-rated episode resonated with fans as a finale that focused instead on the journeys the characters took and where they were going, rather than the outcome of the final game. The finale featured outcomes for characters that were clear-cut (Eric and Tami moving to Philly) and some that were left up to interpretation (did Matt and Julie ever get married), tracking with the series' reputation that not everything is happily ever after.

1 "The Son" - Season 4, Episode 5

IMDb Rating: 9.6

Image via NBC

This episode hit viewers the hardest, tapping into the grieving process of any audience member who has experienced a loss like the one portrayed in "The Son." In this character-defining episode, Matt must reckon with his grief and a barrage of negative emotions following the death of his father, who was killed in combat in Iraq. A man he barely knew and decidedly hated, Henry Sarcaen's (Brent Smiga) death destroyed Matt as he negotiated internally how to deliver a eulogy.

While there were additional storylines intermixing within the episode, Matt's journey took center stage, culminating in the final moments of the funeral, where he helps to bury his father. In this top-rated TV episode among IMDb reviewers, Zach Gilford's performance deserved all the critical acclaim but, sadly, received none.

Watch On Netflix

NEXT: The 17 Best Sports Shows of the 21st Century, So Far