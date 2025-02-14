The willingness to embrace revivals often depends on the legacy of the original show. Typically, the more iconic a series is, the more hesitant fans are about a reboot, fearing it could tarnish its reputation. However, the recently announced Friday Night Lights revival appears to be an exception. Widely regarded as one of the greatest TV shows ever made, the news of its revival has been met with an overwhelmingly positive response from both fans and its cast members. Now, another major star has expressed interest in returning. Michael B. Jordan, who played quarterback Vince Howard in the latter part of the series, has shared that he’s open to reprising his role in some capacity.

Jordan has a few of his early roles to thank for swinging open the doors of superstardom to him, and among them are his roles in the HBO crime series, The Wire, though Jordan confirmed he thinks that show ended perfectly where it did. However, he sounds a lot more open to the prospect of coming back to the beloved American sports drama, Friday Night Lights. In his recent interview with GQ, as part of his promo for his next feature, Sinners, Jordan fondly remembered his time in some of the iconic roles of his career, which, unsurprisingly, included FNL. Jordan joined the show in the penultimate season, which turned its focus to the East Dillon Lions and introduced a new set of characters including Jordan as quarterback Vince Howard. Vince initially struggles with impostor syndrome but soon evolves into a more confident and capable leader within the team. Asked if he would consider coming back for the planned revival, Jordan responded:

"I would pop in for an episode. I would, yeah, I would, I would. I think I feel that way more than I do The Wire, because I think I was part of the original cast. I think the fact that I came in season 4 FNL, I felt like if they did a reboot, I was like alright, I can come get in this world. I'm cool with that."

What We Know About the 'Friday Night Lights' Reboot