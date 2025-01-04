The original 2004 Friday Night Lights movie just left Netflix back in December, but there's good news for fans already missing the movie. The film will begin streaming on Prime Video on January 31. Based on the 1990 H.G. Bissinger book, Friday Night Lights: A Town, a Team, and a Dream, the movie and subsequent television series are full of southern hometown Americana. The 2004 film, directed by Peter Berg, starred Billy Bob Thornton, Connie Britton, and more. The official synopsis for Friday Night Lights is as follows:

"A small, turbulent town in Texas obsesses over their high school football team to an unhealthy degree. When the star tailback, Boobie Miles, is seriously injured during the first game of the season, all hope is lost, and the town's dormant social problems begin to flare up. It is left to the inspiring abilities of new coach Gary Gaines to instill in the other team members -- and, by proxy, the town itself -- a sense of self-respect and honor."

After the 2004 film, Berg would develop a television series of the same name, with the same premise, adapting once again from Bissinger's work. The television series lasted for 5 seasons, garnering a strong fanbase. It would eventually end in 2011 after being co-produced by DirecTV and NBC. Last month, Deadline reported that a Friday Night Lights reboot was in the works at Peacock.

What's Happening With the 'Friday Night Lights' Reboot?