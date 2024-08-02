The Big Picture Zach Gilford is open to a Friday Night Lights reunion, but only if the storyline is authentic and not contrived.

It’s been over a decade since the critically successful TV series Friday Night Lights ended its run on The 101 Network with its fifth and final season. Now, it seems one of its stars may want a reunion, but only on one condition. Zach Gilford is that star, and while he wants a reunion, he believes there has to be a genuine reason, even though the ensemble cast is reportedly all still chummy. The teen drama saw Gilford playing the reserved Matt Saracen, a member of the Dillon Panthers, who was initially a backup quarterback.

Speaking of the Friday Night Lights reunion, Gilford admitted to TV Insider:

"I think everyone would be totally down to do it if it made sense. The spirit of that show, I think what elevated it was sort of the authenticity of it. And if it clearly was just, let’s get the band back together, it would seem cheesy and contrived, and that’s not that show. If there was some story that made sense—I don’t know, I’m not pitching anything here. Well, if someone died, we’re all back in Dillon, that’s dumb. I’m not a writer anyway. But we all love each other. We’re all friends."

Developed by Peter Berg as an adaptation of H. G. Bissinger’s nonfiction book of the same name, Friday Night Lights followed a high school football team in the fictional town of Dillon, a small community in rural West Texas. In addition to Gilford, the show’s ensemble cast included Kyle Chandler, Connie Britton, Gaius Charles, Minka Kelly, Adrianne Palicki, Taylor Kitsch, Jesse Plemons, Scott Porter, Aimee Teegarden, Michael B. Jordan, and Matt Lauria. It is worth noting that Bissinger’s book was first adapted into the 2004 movie of the same name by Berg.

Zach Gilford Is "Very Proud" Of 'Friday Night Lights'

Of late, Gilford has been seen playing serial killer Elias Voit in Criminal Minds: Evolution, which recently concluded its seventeenth season. But he couldn’t help but look back on his stint on Friday Night Lights, describing it as "a show that I did that’s not about football, and it was super fun."

The Midnight Mass actor, who remains proud of Friday Night Lights, further reflected on the "great experience" he had while filming the series, saying, "It seemed to have resonated with people. I’m very proud of it. As an actor, you’re always lucky to have a job that A, you’re proud of, B was a great experience, and C, people really liked, and I think Friday Night Lights really was that. I’m still super close with most of the cast, and, yeah, it was a great life experience."

All seasons of Friday Night Lights are available to stream on Netflix.

